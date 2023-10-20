These Republicans voted against Jim Jordan on the third ballot

Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, lost 25 Republicans in the third ballot for speaker, more than in each of the first two rounds, ensuring another round of voting will be required to elect the next speaker of the House.

In this round, he lost the support of Reps. Marc Molinaro, of New York; Tom Kean, of New Jersey, and Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania; all of whom had supported him in the first and second rounds.

Here are the Republicans who voted against Jordan in the third speaker ballot:

Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, voted for Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, of North Carolina.Rep. Vern Buchanan , of Florida, voted for Rep. Byron Donalds, of Florida.Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado, voted for Rep. Tom Emmer, of Minnesota.Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRamer, voted for McHenry.Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, of New York, voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin.Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana.Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Texas, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, of California.Rep. Drew Ferguson, of Georgia, voted for Scalise.Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, voted for McHenry.Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, voted for Zeldin.Rep. Carlos Gimenez, of Florida, voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California.Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise.Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise.Rep. John James, of Michigan, voted for Donalds.Rep. Thomas Kean, of New Jersey, voted for McCarthy.Rep. Mike Kelly, of California, voted for Scalise.Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McHenry.Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin.Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McHenry.Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Iowa, voted for McHenry.Rep. Marcus Molinaro, of New York, voted for Zeldin.Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise.Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise.Rep. Pete Stauber, of Minnesota, voted for Rep. Bruce Westerman, of Arkansas.Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, of New Jersey, was absent.

Jordan won 194 votes in total, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries won 210. Scalise won eight votes, McHenry won 6. McCarthy and Donalds each received two votes, Emmer, Garcia and Westerman each received one vote.

