Republicans want to crack down on illegal immigration in Arizona. Here's how

This legislative session has seen several bills targeting illegal immigration in Arizona pushing ahead in both the House and Senate. The Republican-backed legislative proposals — a package dubbed "SB 1070 2.0" by immigration rights leaders — seek to address the recent increase in migrant encounters at the southern border.

Here's what to know about each of the bills and how they would impact immigration law enforcement in Arizona.

SB 1231: 'The Arizona Invasion Act'

Three identical bills, Senate Bill 1231 and House bills 2821 and 2748, would classify the crossing of undocumented immigrants outside of a legal port of entry at the southern Arizona border as a state crime and would allow local judges to decide immigration cases.

The GOP joint legislative move, packaged as "The Arizona Invasion Act," is sponsored by Republicans Sen. Janae Shamp, Sen. David Gowan, Rep. Steve Montenegro and Rep. Joseph Chaplik.

Sen. Janae Shamp on the Senate floor inside the Arizona State Senate in Phoenix on Jan. 23, 2024.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Arizona Legislature are made up of majority Republican representatives, granting each of these measures a swift passage through committee sessions.

If signed into law, the proposal would also offer protections to local law enforcement involved in the detention and arrest of immigrants, including civil immunity and the right to compensation for incidents that occur during its enforcement.

The measure would also impact beneficiaries of deferred action and political asylum programs — with the exception of DACA — that have not been approved by the U.S. Congress.

HB 2748 further contains an amendment directing the Attorney General to recover any monies owed by the federal government related to costs incurred by Arizona to mitigate illegal immigration.

SB 1231 was scheduled for a third reading on the Senate floor on Tuesday, while both HB 2821 and HB 2748 move to the House floor after passing the House Rules Committee on Monday.

Speaker of the House Steve Montenegro (left) listens as Dr. Richard Urso, MD speaks during day two of the Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee hearings at the state capitol senate building on May 26, 2023, in Phoenix.

HCR 2060: Limit public welfare programs

Introduced in the House of Representatives in mid-February by Rep. Ben Roma, House Concurrent Resolution 2060 would require state, county and city governments that receive state money for public welfare programs to use the federal E-Verify program to check that adult recipients are authorized to reside in the U.S.

If approved, HCR 2060 would then seek voter approval during the November general elections.

HCR 2060 would impact anyone who applies for a license and would extend to employers who use subcontractors or independent contractors. If their legal presence cannot be verified through E-Verify, financial assistance from public welfare programs to beneficiaries would be discontinued immediately.

Concurrent resolutions are considered by members of the Senate and House of Representatives at the same time and do not require the governor's signature to be placed on the ballot.

On Monday, HCR 2060 passed the House Appropriations Committee and moves to the Rules Committee before reaching the House floor.

