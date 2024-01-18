These Republicans want to punish conservative rebels as tensions erupt in the House

WASHINGTON – A push to punish a handful of the most conservative lawmakers in the House reignited in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, with some Republicans lashing out over their colleagues' continued disruption of the lower chamber and GOP leaders’ agenda.

In a weekly Republican meeting, Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, specifically called out the House Freedom Caucus during the meeting’s open mic session. The Freedom Caucus is a group made up of ultraconservative lawmakers who have often been a roadblock to spending agreements, foreign aid and other urgent legislation.

House Republicans as a group need “discipline and structure,” Miller said after the meeting, calling for Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., chair of the group, and other right-wing conservatives to be punished for rebelling. The Ohio lawmaker suggested removing them from their committee assignments or cutting off access to campaign fundraising.

“No one here is special. And I think everyone in Congress needs to hear a lot that sometimes they don’t matter. Because sometimes their egos are so big that they think the world is to themselves,” Miller told USA TODAY following the meeting.

Miller also accused top Republican leaders of bowing to the GOP rebels, questioning why Good was seemingly allowed more speaking time compared to other members

“I’m just gonna say it. Bob Good gets to the mic and he gets like five minutes when everyone else gets a minute, why?” Miller said. “It’s because for whatever reason, I think people in leadership are afraid of him. Well I’m not and that’s why I called him out.”

However, Good told USA TODAY the notion he's given more time to speak “is silly” and remarked “good luck with having a majority” in Congress in response to Miller’s suggested punishments.

The House’s right flank has often drawn the ire of their fellow GOP lawmakers for their outsized leverage since Republicans took control of the lower chamber last year. That power is boosted by Republicans' razor-thin margin in the House.

The tensions between the House’s ultraconservatives and the rest of the conference reached a boiling point last year after just eight GOP officials voted with Democrats to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his post. As Republicans squabbled over electing a new speaker for weeks, effectively paralyzing the House, calls to punish the members who voted to boot McCarthy surfaced.

Miller’s public call underscores that those tensions haven't been resolved since October and could intensify as conservatives air their grievances over the latest government spending battle.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus have been furious at House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and GOP leader over their approach to government funding after Johnson announced a bipartisan handshake agreement with Democrats on spending earlier this month.

Johnson’s move enraged conservatives who took issue with a side deal and added government spending they called unnecessary. In retaliation, Freedom Caucus members tanked a procedural vote last week to freeze action on the House floor.

But they weren't done. Afterwards, those same conservative lawmakers led an intense pressure campaign against Johnson to back out of the deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Those efforts proved futile after the speaker announced he was sticking with the agreement.

Now, GOP members not aligned with the Freedom Caucus say their colleagues should stop wasting time and get in line with the vast majority of the conference that has followed the leaders they elected as a group.

“Some people come to town to fix it. Some people come to town to burn it down,” Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told USA TODAY about the dynamics within the conference between the Freedom Caucus and the remainder of the party.

The Montana Republican, who previously served as a Navy SEAL and commander, looked back on his military service and said hard-right members need to get realistic when it comes to their demands, considering Democrats control the Senate and White House.

“From a commander’s perspective. We don’t have command of the field. We don’t have the Senate. We don’t have the administration. We have power but we can only wield it if we work together,” Zinke said.

When asked whether he thinks disruptive members should face consequences, Zinke said being a part of the conference “is a privilege, not a right.”

Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., also said the rowdy conservative members “ought to be punished” for their antics. Democrats, Rutherford said, are better at accepting small victories in negotiations, but conservative hardliners “want 100% of everything, which is ridiculous. Because what you wind up with is a lot of nothing.”

“To use a football analogy, they want to throw a hail mary pass on every play. You don’t win ball games that way,” he said.

