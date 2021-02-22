Republicans welcome Merrick Garland and Joe Biden for returning norms to Justice Department

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Griffin Connolly
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden&#x002019;s nominee for attorney general, Merrick Garland, is likely to garner yes votes from several GOP senators (Getty Images)
Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general, Merrick Garland, is likely to garner yes votes from several GOP senators (Getty Images)

Merrick Garland breezed through his nomination hearing on Monday and is expected to be confirmed as the next US attorney general as soon as next week.

The longtime DC Circuit Court judge’s ascent to the top spot in Justice Department leadership is being welcomed by both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate after the tumultuous, norm-busting behaviour at the DOJ during the Trump years.

While the former president would repeatedly weigh in publicly on the department’s prosecutions of his former campaign and transition team associates — Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and others — Mr Garland is unlikely to face such pressures from his prospective new boss, Joe Biden.

Mr Biden, careful to avoid the obvious conflict-of-interest optics his predecessor flagrantly defied, has said little about the ongoing probe into his own son Hunter Biden.

Mr Garland confirmed on Monday that the president had not spoken with him about that investigation.

“The president made abundantly clear in every public statement before and after my nomination that decisions about investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department,” Mr Garland said on Monday in response to a query from GOP Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa on whether the two had discussed the Hunter Biden probe.

“That was the reason that I was willing to take on this job. So the answer to your question is no.”

Mr Garland — a former Supreme Court nominee who was snubbed by the Senate GOP majority in 2016 under the short-lived pretence that justices should not be confirmed in presidential election years — has received bipartisan plaudits on the way to his new post in the Biden administration.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana on Monday called Mr Garland a “very bright person,” CNN has reported.

Mr Grassley, who blocked Mr Garland’s Supreme Court nomination in 2016, praised the judge’s career of public service.

“Judge Garland is a good pick to lead the Department of Justice. I don’t think anyone doubts his credentials,” Mr Grassley said in a statement on Monday. “He has decades of experience as one of the most respected appellate judges in the country. And before that, he was a great prosecutor. When the domestic terrorist, Timothy McVeigh, was executed for his crimes, we had Merrick Garland to thank for it,” Mr Grassley said, referring to Mr Garland’s prosecution under the death penalty of the Oklahoma City bomber.

Several Republicans have signalled to the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Richard Durbin of Illinois, they will vote yes on Mr Garland’s nomination, sending it to the Senate floor for a final vote next week.

“Republican senators just told me privately they will support him. I hope that his testimony will add to that number,” Mr Durbin told several reporters on Monday.

Republicans have maintained that their opposition to Mr Garland’s appointment to the Supreme Court in 2016 was purely a matter of setting procedural precedent. (Never mind that they broke their own precedent four years later by ramming through the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett a mere six days before the 2020 presidential election.)

When Mr Biden’s transition team leaked its intention to nominate Mr Garland for attorney general, Senator Lindsey Graham, the outgoing GOP chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee was effusive in his praise.

“He is a man of great character, integrity, and tremendous competency in the law,” Mr Graham said, adding that Mr Garland was a “sound choice” for the top legal post in the country.

While Mr Trump and a handful of congressional Republicans over the last four years assailed the DOJ, FBI, and other law enforcement agencies for being run by a so-called “deep state” of malign, anti-Trump bureaucrats, Mr Garland and Mr Biden have expressed their desire to rebuild morale at the department.

“Under President Trump and Attorneys General [Jeff] Sessions and [William] Barr, we saw a demoralisation of this department. We saw political favours being handed out right and left and we saw the morale of this department sink to a new low,” Mr Durbin said at Monday’s hearing. “We need the Attorney General to lead us forward,” he said.

In the final days of his administration, Mr Trump elevated loyalists to positions of considerable influence within the department as he pursued every avenue to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Mr Barr largely acquiesced to Mr Trump’s public demands: in 2019, he launched an investigation into the FBI agents who had probed 2016 Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia, an operation that eventually led to the appointment of former special counsel Robert Mueller. Mr Barr’s team also intervened in the sentencing of Mr Stone, a longtime friend of Mr Trump who had consulted on his 2016 campaign. The former AG has been excoriated for his role in the violent clearing of racial justice protesters at Lafayette Square last summer so Mr Trump could walk to a bizarre photo op outside nearby St John’s Episcopal Church.

Mr Garland promised senators on Monday he would not let politics and swampy insider-ism affect his decision-making at the department.

“I don’t care who pressures me in any direction. The department, if I am confirmed, will be under my protection for the purpose of preventing any kind of partisan or other improper motive in making any kind of investigation or prosecution. That’s my vow,” Mr Garland said in response to a series of questions from Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

He added: “That’s the only reason I’m willing to do this job.”

Read More

Biden news - live: Trump claims ‘persecution’ in Scotus tax ruling as flags fly half-mast to mark Covid deaths

Biden orders flags to fly at half-mast to mark deaths of 500,000 Americans from Covid-19

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses

How many executive orders has Joe Biden signed?

‘This is madness!’ Stephen Miller rants about ‘cancelling Trump’ and Biden immigration policy on Fox

Recommended Stories

  • Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases

    The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court not to hear arguments in two cases on its March calendar about the Trump administration's plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work. The Biden administration has been moving to roll back those Trump-era plans and cited “greatly changed circumstances” in asking Monday that the cases be dropped from the court's argument calendar. The high court had in December agreed to review lower-court decisions involving Arkansas and New Hampshire that found that the Trump administration’s support for work requirements went beyond what’s allowed by law.

  • Republicans aim to purge anti-Trump officials from state parties in sign of battles ahead

    Analysis: members of Senate and House are targets but some doubt wisdom of enforcing fealty to the one-term president Senator Bill Cassidy speaks to the press during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. His state party told him not to expect a warm welcome in Louisiana after his vote to convict. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Republican state parties have been lashing out at elected officials of their own party in a sign of ongoing fealty to Donald Trump. The moves by state party officials are highly unusual and an indication of the heated internal battles the Republican party is facing in the months and years to come as it struggles with the legacy of its capture by Trump, his allies and his loyal supporters. Some state parties have hit out at Republican senators for voting to convict Trump in his impeachment trial. Others have taken steps to reaffirm their loyalty to Trump in the aftermath of his re-election campaign loss, as other prominent Republicans look to assume larger roles at the head of the party. Republicans are divided on whether these moves are a good idea. Some argue that Trump is still the key conduit to grassroots support within the Republican party. Others say these fights distract from what Republicans need to do to win elections with the broader electorate. “Some of the actions by state parties – Arizona and Oregon come to mind – are just not helpful to winning elections,” said Henry Barbour, a Republican National Committee member from Mississippi. The most recent such move came from the North Carolina Republican party, which censured the state’s senior senator, Richard Burr, for voting to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Burr joined six other Republicans and every Senate Democrat in voting for conviction. That vote failed to pass the two-thirds threshold needed to convict the former president. Even though it was unsuccessful, the impeachment vote inflamed intra-party tensions between those who remain steadfastly loyal to Trump and those who are tired of having to swear fealty to the one-term president or feel he was guilty of inciting the mob riot at the United States Capitol on 6 January. In Louisiana, the state party censured Senator Bill Cassidy for voting to impeach Trump. The chair of the Louisiana Republican Caucus also warned Cassidy to not “expect a warm welcome when you come home to Louisiana”. In Alaska, local Republican party chapters have voted to censure Senator Lisa Murkowski. In Nebraska, Senator Ben Sasse has been slapped with local party censures and the state party is poised to vote on censuring him during a meeting in March. Other senators are facing the possibility of censures as well, such as the retiring Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania and Susan Collins in Maine. Some Republicans in Utah want to censure Senator Mitt Romney. The censures are largely symbolic, but they underscore the deep divide between the Republican political infantry and some of its elite. It’s not just senators or representatives who voted to impeach Trump who are in the crosshairs of state parties. In Arizona, the Republican party has censured the former senator Jeff Flake, Governor Doug Ducey and Cindy McCain, the widow of the late senator John McCain. The argument was that they were all unfairly antagonistic to Trump. Former senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, seen at Joe Biden’s inauguration, were censured by the Arizona party despite not holding office. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Liz Cheney, the House Republican Conference chairwoman, and Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois congressman, have both taken significant criticism from Republicans in their states over voting to impeach Trump. Both are now facing tougher re-election fights and both have faced censure from state Republican groups. The Oregon Republican party condemned the set of House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump even though no Oregon Republican was part of that group. These state parties, in other words, have increasingly transformed from groups that are umbrella organizations for all shades of Republicans, to cells for Trump even as he is out of office. The Utah Republican party stood out as an exception for accepting the divergent votes of Romney (who voted to convict Trump) and Senator Mike Lee (who voted to acquit him). The eagerness of Republican state parties to re-establish support for Trump and dole out symbolic rebukes to other Republicans comes as leaders brace for bruising intra-party battles in the 2022 midterms and eventually the 2024 presidential battle, in which Trump has hinted he might run. Recently, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the top Republican in the Senate, suggested he would get involved in primary battles where pro-Trump candidates may have a strong chance of winning the Republican nomination but then go on to lose the general election. That spurred Trump to issue a blistering statement lashing out at McConnell. In turn, veteran Republicans worry that the feuding could further trip up Republicans and deepen the divides within the party. Brian Walsh, who served as the communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee during campaign cycles that saw intense fighting between establishment and insurgent sects of the party, argued there was some value in weeding out candidates who would clearly be liabilities after the Republican-only phase of voting ends. “When you look back at the primaries that cost Republicans seats in 2010 and 2012 one thread is that the favored candidate did not take that challenge as seriously as they should have,” Walsh said. “As was discovered in the general election, there was a lot to say about some of these really bad candidates.”

  • How Biden Will End the Trump Sugar High for Israel and Saudi Arabia

    After years of getting everything they wanted, the Middle East’s biggest egos will have to learn to do with less as the new president focuses on crises at home.

  • White House defiantly stands by Neera Tanden as her confirmation chances dwindle

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday announced she won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget. The decision isn't particularly surprising — Tanden is widely viewed as a controversial choice in large part because of past inflammatory comments she's made on social media (including some directed at Collins) — but it is crucial. With Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) coming out against Tanden last week, her confirmation chances likely rest in the hands of Collins' fellow moderate Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he was still searching for the extra vote, and the White House has remained defiant about Tanden's nomination, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki offering renewed support after Collins' announcement. Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021 But as of now it remains unclear whether Romney or Murkowski will bite. Per Politico, President Biden could potentially offer the senators "something significant in return" for their votes, or Romney or Murkowski could look back Tanden as a way of gaining the upper hand in a centrist power struggle with Manchin. That latter idea certainly has its skeptics, however. As The Dispatch's Haley Byrd Wilt explains, that theory "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship being cultivated by those in the center of the split Senate. "maybe Mitt Romney or Lisa Murkowski will split with Collins and Manchin on an unpopular nominee simply to assert petty dominance over Manchin" fundamentally misunderstands their relationship and goals in this 50/50 Senate — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeNew York City movie theaters to open for the 1st time in almost a yearResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • Scandal-hit Ted Cruz to speak to CPAC about ‘cancel culture’

    Appearance comes after former president’s eldest son said ‘Cruz is the real victim here’ and denounced the ‘bandwagon’ of people who ‘cancelled’ the Texas senator for flying to Cancun during a crisis

  • Texas politicians saw electricity deregulation as a better future. Years later, millions lost power.

    A debate has erupted about whether the deregulation of the Texas electricity market contributed to the most calamitous week in recent state history.

  • Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden

    A moderate Democratic senator from West Virginia is suddenly one of the most powerful people in Washington. Sen. Joe Manchin has had multiple one-on-one phone calls with President Joe Biden. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana also hold significant political clout in Biden's Washington, making for a muscular counterweight to the progressives who make up the party’s base.

  • Cuomo was a national star for COVID response. Nursing home deaths upended that.

    Cuomo has dealt with scandals, but now he's facing raw anger, deep anguish of New Yorkers after more than 13,000 nursing home residents died of COVID.

  • Michael Eric Dyson's new book on America's reckoning with race

    New York Times best-selling author Michael Eric Dyson reads from his new book on America's reckoning with race nine months after the killing of George Floyd. In the book, he addresses emotional letters to Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and other African Americans who died too young.

  • Neera Tanden confirmation seems unlikely after moderate Republicans oppose her

    Collins says Tanden unfit to run Office of Management and Budget while spokesperson for Romney says senator will not back herUS politics – live coverage Neera Tanden appears before a Senate budget committee hearing in Washington DC 0n 10 February. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/AP Neera Tanden, president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, seemed unlikely to be confirmed as budget director in the Biden administration after Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, two moderate Republican senators, said they would not vote in her favour. In a statement on Monday, Collins said Tanden was unfit to run the Office of Management and Budget, which plays a powerful role in overseeing federal finances and regulation. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” the Maine senator said. The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, backed Tanden, who she said was “an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent budget director”. “We look forward to the committee votes this week and to continuing to work toward her confirmation through engagement with both parties,” Psaki said. But then a spokesperson for Romney said the Utah senator would not back Tanden. Romney had been “critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees”, the spokesperson said, “and this is consistent with that position. He believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.” Such a position might seem paradoxical for a party that just endured four years of Donald Trump’s offensive and intemperate tweets. But much of the Republican attack on Tanden, who has strong links to Hillary Clinton, has focused on her social media record. Collins noted Tanden’s decision quietly to delete more than 1,000 tweets in the days after the election. Several of the tweets attacked Republican members of Congress, including Collins, whom Tanden described as “the worst”. Collins said the deletion of the tweets “raises concerns about her commitment to transparency”. Collins and Romney’s opposition delivered a blow to Joe Biden as he struggles to fill his cabinet. Several other key nominations are lining up for confirmation in the Senate but Collins made her move just three days after the Democratic senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, said he would vote against Tanden. With the Senate split 50-50, Manchin’s defection meant the administration already needed to persuade at least one moderate Republican to come on board. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a possible vote for Tanden, has not yet indicated her intention. The White House is on tenterhooks with its efforts to fill cabinet posts. On Monday one of the most critical positions – that of attorney general, the country’s top prosecutor – went before the Senate judiciary committee. It was an especially poignant moment for the nominee, Merrick Garland, who five years ago was denied a confirmation hearing for a seat on the supreme court by the Republican Senate leader, Mitch McConnell. Beyond Garland, Deb Haaland is up for confirmation hearings as interior secretary and Xavier Becerra as health and human services secretary.

  • Canada votes to recognize China’s treatment of Uighur population as genocide

    Parliament’s move was not supported by Trudeau and likely to raise diplomatic tensions between the two nations Umer Jan attends a rally on 19 February outside the Canadian embassy to encourage Canada in labeling China’s treatment of its Uighur population as genocide. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Canada has become the second country in the world to describe China’s treatment of its Uighur minority as a genocide, following a contentious parliamentary vote which is likely to further raise diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Lawmakers approved the non-binding motion, brought forward by opposition Conservatives, to recognize China’s actions in the north-western Xinjiang province as a genocide against Muslim Uighurs. Prime minister Justin Trudeau and senior members of cabinet did not attend the vote on Monday. All other Liberal members present voted in favour of the motion, except the foreign affairs minister, Marc Garneau, who abstained on behalf of the government. By calling the actions in China a genocide, Canada joins the United States, which made the determination shortly before Donald Trump left office. A similar attempt on a vote in the UK failed earlier this month. But the move by the Canadian parliament is likely to bring a host of new political challenges for the prime minister, who has tried in recent years to strike a balance between pushing back against China’s hostilities and maintaining cordial relations with Beijing. Trudeau, whose Liberal party governs without a parliamentary majority, had previously spoken out against bringing the motion to a vote, telling reporters that genocide was an “extremely loaded” term and that more study of the issue was needed before a determination could be made. Over the weekend, China’s ambassador to Canada criticized the vote, telling the Canadian Press that officials in Ottawa should stay out of China’s internal politics. “We firmly oppose that because it runs counter to the facts. And it’s like, you know, interfering in our domestic affairs,” said Cong Peiwu. “There’s nothing like genocide happening in Xinjiang at all.” More than 1 million Uighurs have been detained in camps in Xinjiang province, and reports have emerged of systematic rape and sexual violence. China denies such allegations and describes the facilities as vocational and educational training centres, saying it is trying to stamp out extremism. But last October, a Canadian parliamentary subcommittee determined that China’s treatment of Uighurs constituted a genocide. The motion is likely to escalate tensions between the two countries, whose relationship has already undergone significant strain since the arrest on a US warrant of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou in December 2018. Within days, two Canadian citizens – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – were detained in China. Canada has described the men’s detention as “hostage diplomacy”. Ahead of the vote, the Conservative leader, Erin O’Toole, had said the motion was necessary to send a “clear and unequivocal signal that we will stand up for human rights and the dignity of human rights, even if it means sacrificing some economic opportunity”. The Conservatives, New Democrats, Bloc Québécois and Greens have all called for sanctions against Chinese officials and for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games to be moved from Beijing.

  • Senators voting to convict Trump haven't 'signed an electoral death warrant': Silver

    538's Nate Silver on how much retribution the senators who voted to convict Trump will face.

  • Trump blames Cuomo for 'fascist witch-hunt' into his tax returns after SCOTUS ruling

    Donald Trump claims the Manhattan District Attorney's efforts to obtain his tax returns is the "greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our County." Cy Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, has been investigating potential financial crimes committed by the Trump Organisation. Specifically, the investigators are trying to determine whether or not the Trump Organisation artificially inflates the values of its properties to secure loans.

  • PFF believes Mitchell Trubisky will re-sign with Bears in free agency

    The Bears are running out of options at QB for 2021, which is why PFF believes they could re-sign Mitchell Trubisky.

  • Tesla Stops Taking Orders For Base Versions Of Model Y: Report

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has apparently stopped taking orders for the cheapest version of its Model Y, Electrek has reported. What Happened: Electrek reported that Tesla has cancelled the midsize SUV in the latest in a series of confusing changes of direction over the vehicle. The company also has removed the model from its online configurator, Electrek said. Tesla didn't communicate any reason behind this change. Why It Matters: The carmaker has been aiming to make some its vehicles more affordable. Earlier this month, Tesla slashed the price range of the base model of Model Y by $2,000 to $39,990. It also lowered the price of long-range AWD versions by $1,000 to $48,990. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock In January, Tesla cut prices of its European Model 3. In Germany, the Model 3 became up to 4,000 euros cheaper, and in France the price fell by as much as 6,000 euros. It has been ramping up its deliveries as well, shipping 499,550 vehicles in 2020. Photo courtesy Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTexas Still Reeling As Country, Companies And Traders Assess Damage From Winter Storm's Strike On Energy GridUnited Airlines Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Lands Safely In Denver© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ronald D. Moore to Develop Magic Kingdom TV Universe at Disney Plus

    Ronald D. Moore is in the process of developing multiple TV projects at Disney Plus that will be set in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Variety has confirmed with sources. The first such project will be “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers,” which Moore will write and executive produce. The series is loosely based on the fiction […]

  • Rapper DaBaby Says He Wasn't Dissing JoJo Siwa ﻿After James Charles Called Him Out

    The rapper references JoJo in his new song "Beatbox Freestyle."

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • CPAC boots speaker from 'America Uncanceled' conference

    The Conservative Political Action Committee has already broken its 2021 conference's central promise. In response to the ever-present threat of cancellation for doing generally bad things, the annual conference of conservatives dubbed its 2021 gathering "America Uncancelled," and invited a whole bunch of right-wing lawmakers and pot-stirrers to decry the left for days on end. That included "Young Pharaoh," a guy with a modest Twitter following he uses to spread conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic rants. Left-wing watchdog Media Matters highlighted Young Pharaoh's history of anti-Semitic posts, including mocking conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and challenging rabbis to debates, among his less disturbing comments. He recently debated the existence of snow and has posted many videos making false claims about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. The American Jewish Committee shared the article on Twitter, demanding CPAC "denounce his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories." Young Pharaoh (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) uses his platform to spread horrific antisemitic lies. He has no place on the @CPAC stage. CPAC leadership must denounce his antisemitic conspiracy theories and act to ensure that Jew-hatred has no place at the conference.https://t.co/0SbHaU9fTR — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) February 22, 2021 And within minutes, CPAC complied, saying they had removed an individual with "reprehensible views" from the lineup. We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference. — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021 Young Pharaoh responded by calling the cancelation "CENSORSHIP AT ITS BEST," along with other things that made it clear exactly why he was canceled in the first place. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeNew York City movie theaters to open for the 1st time in almost a yearResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • Panthers re-sign Brandon Zylstra

    The Panthers have taken care of some business for an offensive player — though it probably isn’t the transaction Carolina’s fans have been waiting to hear about. Carolina has re-signed wide receiver Brandon Zylstra to a one-year deal, according to multiple Monday reports. Zylstra was slated to become a restricted free agent at the start [more]