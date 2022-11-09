Republicans Win Majority of Voters Who Say Democracy is ‘Very Threatened’

Fifty-one percent of voters who said democracy in the U.S. is “very threatened” voted Republican in the midterm elections, according to a new CNN exit poll.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of voters who feel democracy is “very threatened” voted for Democrats.

The surprising result comes despite Democrats having spent nearly two years sounding alarms that former president Donald Trump and the Republican Party represent a threat to democracy that only Democrats can solve.

The poll found that 58 percent of voters who said crime was the most important issue supported Republican candidates, compared to just 41 percent who voted for Democrats.

Seventy-two percent of voters who said inflation is the most important issue voted for Republicans, compared to 27 percent who voted for Democrats.

Polling repeatedly suggested Democrats’ hyper-focus on abortion, “saving democracy,” and January 6 was ill-advised, but the party plugged along while Republicans campaigned on crime and inflation — both of which consistently appeared as top issues for voters in polls.

Pundits and lawmakers have questioned why the party ignored public safety and the worst inflation in 40 years.

More from National Review