Republicans won't cut Social Security or Medicare, everything else on the table in debt talks -House Oversight Committee Chair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans will not cut Social Security or Medicare, but everything else is on the table in talks over raising the nation's debt ceiling, U.S. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on Sunday.

"If anything, we need to shore those programs up. They're running out of money. But at the end of the day, those programs are going to be off the table with respect to cuts, but everything else is on the table," Comer said in an interview on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson)