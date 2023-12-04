Repulsive spousal-rape stance should get Ohio lawmaker voted out of office | Letters

Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, speaks to the Ohio House. He is the sponsor of a new bill that would slash absentee and early voting in what Democrats say is an attempt at voter suppression.

Xenia should do nation a favor

Re "Lawmaker's pro-wife rape vote is despicable, offensive," Dec. 1: Across the land, we read Xenia Rep. Bill Dean’s repulsive rape stance straight out of the 17th century. This has national implications since, quite surely, there are any number of backwater Republicans in other red-state legislatures eager to embrace his views and act on them.

Rape is rape. Married or not. Rep. Bill Dean, your pro-spousal rape vote is disgusting.

This man and his views are unworthy of consideration, let alone office. Help the country out, Xenia: vote this guy out of office for good.

Randal McChesney, Bellevue, Wash.

It is not as simple as not in my backyard

Certain developers, city officials, columnists, and others paint a city's residents who oppose some development as selfish deniers of others' rights to the pursuit of having a roof over their heads.

While that may be true of some who we can thus call NIMBY, others of us are primarily concerned about the reckless abandon with which property tax incentives are doled out to tenement house builders, and those incentives effects on a city's economic stability and growth.

We won't argue about property tax incentives that helped develop Easton nor the clever use of property tax incentives leading to Bexley's market district.

We will express grave concerns over incentives doled out such as those in Whitehall, where four large tenement housing builds bringing a sizeable population increase to a burb of about 20,000, are either recently completed, under construction, or in the works.

The new housing brings new apartment renters that will require, and deserve, city services and police protection, as well as county services and library rights, as all services are shorted due the apartment builders' abated and/or reduced property tax contributions.

Add to that no assurance that any new rental residents will even be contributing to the city income tax coffers, and a Whitehall city administrator's We're YIMBY, not NIMBY needs amended to include as long as we have the right to surcharge our residents and sell them on new levies.

Jeff Thoburn, Whitehall

