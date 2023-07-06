Reputed Colombo consigliere pleads guilty to racketeering, money laundering

A high-level Colombo crime family leader pleaded guilty Thursday to federal racketeering and money laundering charges.

Reputed mob consigliere Ralph DiMatteo, 68, stood in Brooklyn Federal Court and admitted his role in the criminal enterprise.

“I did and knowingly participated in racketeering in Brooklyn and the eastern part of New York,” he said in a statement to Judge Hector Gonzalez, " I did engage in extortion and money laundering conspiracy. At that time, I knew it was illegal.”

When Gonzalez asked if DiMatteo and his attorney Gerald McMahon understood that the enterprise had an impact on interstate commerce, both responded in the affirmative.

Under federal guidelines, DiMatteo can be sentenced to up to four years in jail.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5.

Known as “number three” by other Colombo clan members in deference to his rank in the family, DiMatteo was slapped with charges of racketeering, extortion and money laundering, along with 87-year-old boss Andrew “Mushy” Russo.

Other co-defendants include underboss Benjamin “The Claw” Castellazzo and four capos — including the nephew of former Colombo family boss Carmine Persico.

The consigliere was also charged with conspiracy to steal and embezzle health benefit funds, attempted health care fraud and other crimes.

DiMatteo made headlines when his son posted a photo of his fugitive father lounging in a sunny Florida pool following a September 2021 federal indictment.

DiMatteo eventually surrendered and was charged with 13 other reputed mobsters on racketeering and extortion charges for the attempted takeover of a local labor union.