Reputed gang member draws 20-year prison term

Oct. 20—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A reputed Lamar member of the Southwest Missouri Honkies gang was sentenced this week in federal court to 20 years without parole on convictions for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of firearms.

Jerold G. Lake, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 in U.S. District Court in Springfield to possession of meth with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool handed Lake the 20-year term at a hearing Tuesday.

One of the convictions stems from a traffic stop by sheriff's deputies May 15, 2020, in Barry County. Lake was a passenger in a vehicle in which deputies discovered a stolen handgun under his seat. Another pertains to a vehicle pursuit Nov. 9, 2020, in Vernon County during which he was found in possession of more than 22 grams of meth, some marijuana, $1,072 and another handgun.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release that Lake is a member of the Southwest Missouri Honkies, with gang tattoos on his chest and stomach.

Besides prior convictions for possession of meth and chemicals to manufacture the drug, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance to a correctional facility, receiving stolen property, assault and other crimes, Lake also has a domestic assault and firearm case pending in Barton County, another assault case in Vernon County and a charge of fleeing a traffic stop in Newton County.