Reputed gang member waives hearing on weapon, drug charges

Jun. 25—An ex-convict and reputed Joplin Honky gang member waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges incurred when he purportedly shot himself while cleaning a handgun.

Joseph D. Pryor waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court on July 25.

Pryor was arrested on the charges Nov. 8 following a report of a gunshot heard at his residence at 904 S. Connor Ave. Officers who responded to the call found Prior on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound to his side.

Officers were unable to locate a gun or shell casing near Pryor, but witnesses reported seeing him cleaning a gun just prior to hearing a gunshot, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A search warrant was obtained and a search of the house allegedly turned up two handguns and small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The affidavit states that Pryor has served time in the state prison system and is a self-proclaimed member of the prison gang the Joplin Honkies. He also has charges pending against him for unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor assault from a prior arrest in December 2020.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.