Reputed 'Gangster Disciples' indicted for murder

Jun. 17—MACON — A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging five alleged members of the Gangster Disciples with murder and racketeering related to the alleged murder of three people, as well as various other offenses including drug trafficking and obstruction of justice.

Philmon Deshawn Chambers, aka Dolla Phil, 33, of Atlanta; Andrea Paige Browner, aka Light Brite, aka Shawty, 27, of Athens; Lesley Chappell Green, aka Grip, 34, of Stone Mountain; Robert Maurice Carlisle, aka Different, 33, of Lithonia, and Shabazz Larry Guidry, aka Lil L, aka L, aka Lil Bro, aka Lil Larry, 27, of Decatur are each charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy. Chambers and Browner are additionally charged with Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering-murder; the carry, use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and use of a firearm resulting in death.

The Gangster Disciples are a national gang with roots in Chicago dating back to the 1970s, and are now active in at least 25 states. Among the crimes alleged in the indictment are three gang-related murders triggered by the murder of a Gangster Disciple member. After that murder, other Gangster Disciples allegedly sought to identify and retaliate against those responsible for the victim's death. Chambers allegedly followed Rodriguez Apollo Rucker to his Athens residence where he shot and killed Rucker, who was a relative of a suspect of the first murder.

According to the indictment, after learning that police suspected Chambers of Rucker's murder, Chambers and Browner fled from Georgia to Texas. In order to cover up this crime, Chambers allegedly ordered that fellow gang members he suspected of cooperating with law enforcement, Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson, be killed. Defendants Green, Guidry and Carlisle allegedly shot and killed Ruff and Jackson and left their bodies in a storage unit in Lawrenceville, where they were discovered four months later.

Chambers allegedly held a "Position of Authority" with the Gangster Disciples organization, which included overseeing members of the "Enforcement" or "Elimination" team (E-Team); Browner was allegedly a member of the "Sisters of the Struggle" or "SOS," a parallel female component of the Gangster Disciple organization; Green allegedly was a member of the E-Team; Carlisle was a member of the GD organization; and Guidry allegedly held a "Position of Authority" as the "Assistant Literature Coordinator."

These cases are being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

The case is being investigated by FBI Athens Resident Agency Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and Gwinnett County Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison of the Middle District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Ken Kaplan of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division's Organized Crime and Gang Section.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.