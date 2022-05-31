Reputed mob associate whacked NYC loan shark he feared would kill him first: federal prosecutors

It’s a kill or be killed world.

A reputed Gambino mob associate gunned down his long-time friend, a mafia connected loan shark, because he feared the older man wanted to whack him over a debt, federal prosecutors said.

Anthony Pandrella, 62, is heading to trial Tuesday for the 2018 murder of Vincent Zito, 78.

In two sets of court papers filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, prosecutors revealed there are witnesses who said Zito was murderously mad at Pandrella over a missing $750,000 that Pandrella was holding for him.

One witness is expected to testify that weeks before the slaying, over dinner with friends at a Brooklyn restaurant, Pandrella allegedly heard Zito loudly tell someone he was going to kill him over the debt.

Pandrella was holding on to the illicit funds for Zito because the older man was worried that the feds were eyeing his business, prosecutors said. It was Pandrella who told Zito that he was “hot,” according to the feds.

But when Zito requested the money back, Pandrella said the cash mysteriously disappeared from his basement, authorities said.

“I gave him $750,000 and he said it’s gone,” Zito allegedly told another man who is expected to testify at the upcoming two-week trial, according to court papers. “The fat f—k stole my money.”

The dinner was not the only time Zito suggested he might use violence to resolve the debt Pandrella owed him, prosecutors said.

Another witness said Zito made a gun gesture with his hand while talking about how he was going to get his money back from Pandrella, court documents state.

Pandrella promised to give Zito an initial payment of $300,000 first t by selling property, but that did not satisfy Zito, according to the feds.

The day of the murder — Oct. 26, 2018 — Pandrella was supposed to square up his debt.

But instead of returning the money he owed, he went to Zito’s Sheepshead Bay home, shot the septuagenarian once in the back of the head, swiped some expensive watches and left, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Pandrella entering and leaving the house around the time of the robbery and murder.

The accused killer later returned to the home and spent time with Zito’s mourning family and friends, and even asked about the police homicide investigation, according to the feds.

Pandrella’s lawyer, James Froccaro, declined to comment beyond saying his client pleaded not guilty and plans to fight the charges.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday morning. Pandrella who is charged with Zito’s murder as well as robbery and illegal gun possession.