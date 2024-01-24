Reputed mobster wins first round in appeal of 1984 Toms River killing

TOMS RIVER - A judge Tuesday ordered a hearing into whether prosecutors kept an FBI report about altered dental records hidden from a reputed Lucchese crime family soldier when the unaltered records about his dental appointment almost 40 years ago would have proved his alibi in the mob hit of a Toms River car salesman.

The order, by Superior Court Judge Dina M. Vicari, clears the first hurdle for Martin Taccetta in his bid for a new trial in a case involving extortion and the 1984 golf-club beating death of Toms River car salesman Vincent Craparotta.

If it is proven that the state suppressed the exculpatory FBI report from Taccetta, and that his inability to present it as evidence during the trial undermined confidence in the verdict, the judge could order a new trial for the 72-year-old Florham Park resident.

But, complicating the issue is that Taccetta was acquitted of the murder for which the dental records served as an alibi, even though he was convicted of related extortion, racketeering and conspiracy charges for which he is serving a life plus 10-year sentence with no chance for release on parole before 30 years.

At a brief court proceeding Tuesday for which Taccetta was brought from state prison to the Ocean County Courthouse, Vicari revealed her decision and scheduled the hearing to be held on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. If the hearing requires additional time, Vicari scheduled additional court sessions for Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

The hearing is confined to the circumstances surrounding the FBI report that concluded Taccetta's dental records were doctored and whether that report is material to Taccetta's bid for a new trial, the judge said.

Taccetta smiled and waved to family members who came to court to hear the judge's decision.

Craparotta, 56, was beaten to death by men with golf clubs at his Route 9 car lot on June 12, 1984, reportedly to scare his nephews into paying tributes to the Lucchese crime family from earnings on their video poker machines.

Taccetta claims he was at his dentist's office in West Orange — an hour away — at the time of the murder, and the FBI analysis of his altered dental records confirms that the unaltered records supports his alibi.

The state Attorney General's Office asserts that it has an evidence receipt that shows the FBI report about the dental records was turned over to Taccetta's defense attorney at trial.

But Vicari, in her written decision, noted that receipt was not dated, nor did it provide details of the evidence that was turned over to the defense attorney. Meanwhile, Taccetta's trial attorney, David Ruhnke, and defense attorneys for two co-defendants, submitted certifications to the court attesting that they never received the FBI report, and if they had, their strategy at trial would have been different.

Taccetta said he only learned of the report through a 2016 Freedom of Information Act request.

At the upcoming hearing, in order to gain a new trial, Taccetta must prove that the dental records are material to his conviction for extortion, racketeering and conspiracy.

The state argues they are not material, but Taccetta argues the doctored records prove a conspiracy against him and that they impeach the credibility of the state's witnesses who testified Taccetta participated in Craparotta's murder and the related extortion.

