Reputed MS-13 member facing Long Island murder trial thinks her ‘Little Devil’ nickname might prejudice the jury

Diablita — “Little Devil” in Spanish — is one hell of a nickname to explain to a jury.

A reputed MS-13 member accused of luring rival gang members to their deaths in a Long Island park wants federal authorities to stop using the nickname because it could prejudice the jury hearing the case.

Prosecutors said Leniz Escobar was 17 in 2017 when she lured four men to a Central Islip park where they were murdered with machetes, knives and tree limbs by other MS-13 gang members.

Escobar aka Diablita would have normally been tried as a juvenile because of her age at the time of the murders. But a judge said she should be tried as an adult because of what is alleged to be her prominent role in the killings.

Meanwhile, Esocbar’s lawyer, Jesse Siegel, says the nickname might unfairly influence the jury.

“Ms. Escobar asks the court to strike the nickname ‘Diablita’ from the indictment and preclude its introduction and reference at trial,” Siegel said in a motion filed late last year.

He is also asking a judge to exclude graphic crime scene photos along with tapes and transcripts of intercepted phone calls.

But prosecutors, in a response filed Monday that prominently points out that Escobar is “also known as ‘Diablita,’” said Escobar frequently used the alias in social media postings, which are relevant to the crimes for which she is charged.

Escobar even “communicated with others, including co-conspirators and the surviving witness, using this social media account,” according to court papers.

Prosecutors said Escobar and another young woman associated with MS-13 lured the four victims and a fifth target to a community park in Central Islip on April 11, 2017. A group of MS-13 members were waiting in the woods to ambush them. The fifth target escaped.

According to court documents, Escobar and the other woman arrived at the park, led the victims to a predetermined wooded area and sent the MS-13 members a text message notifying them of their arrival.

More than a dozen MS-13 members and associates have been charged in connection with the murders.