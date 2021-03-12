Reputed Sinaloa cartel figures charged in plot to smuggle massive amounts of cocaine into Chicago

Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read

CHICAGO — A reputed Sinaloa cartel figure and four associates have been charged in federal court in Chicago with conspiring to smuggle a massive shipment of cocaine into the city in 2018, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Roberto Velazquez Martinez, 36, was extradited to Chicago late last year after being arrested in Peru. A criminal complaint filed in Chicago alleged he masterminded the narcotics transaction, which allegedly involved flying some 375 kilograms, or about 826 pounds, of narcotics via private jet from Honduras to Mexico, where corrupt police officers would then escort the shipment to the U.S. border, court records show.

Earlier this week, a separate indictment was unsealed against four reputed Sinaloa associates who allegedly helped Martinez coordinate the $2.5 million transaction, which took place at a home in southwest suburban Stickney.

Informants working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recorded meetings with Martinez in Honduras in November 2018 where he allegedly bragged about being connected to top cartel bosses, according to the complaint against him.

“I work with a friend who is the third most wanted (by the DEA),” Martinez allegedly said, according to the complaint. “First was El Chapo, then the second, and he is the third.”

At a later meeting in Chicago, Martinez allegedly told one of the informants he’d worked in Chicago for 2 1/2 years but had to go back to Mexico because “things got hot.”

He then pulled up a news article on his phone that detailed several area slayings, and told the informant that before he flew back to Chicago, he’d checked “with a relative in law enforcement” to make sure there were no active warrants for his arrest, the complaint alleged.

Martinez pleaded not guilty and has been held without bond since his extradition, records show.

The four others charged with participating in various aspects of the conspiracy were identified as Camilo Alvarez, 44, of Durango, Mexico; Jose Hernandez Ramirez, 36, of Tamaulipas, Mexico; Ines Chavez Rodriguez, 36, of Santiago Papasquiaro, Mexico; and Louis Reyes Velez, 44, of Stickney.

Velez was arrested in west suburban Cicero on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim.

Alvarez, Ramirez and Rodriguez are all believed to be residing in Mexico and warrants have been issued for their arrests, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

According to the complaint, the investigation began in October 2018 when the informants made a secret recording of Martinez in Mexico City talking about shipping cocaine to the U.S.

Over the next two months, the informants recorded numerous conversations with Martinez and his co-conspirators arranging the Chicago shipment, the complaint alleged.

Agents were watching on Dec. 3, 2018, when Martinez arrived at a downtown Chicago hotel bar to meet with one of the informants, the complaint alleged.

The next day, the crew met Martinez in the parking lot of a clothing store on Harlem Avenue in Berwyn, then followed Martinez to a home on Wisconsin Avenue in Stickney where the deal was to be consummated, according to the complaint.

When DEA agents approached the residence’s detached garage, Martinez and the others took off running, the complaint alleged. One of the co-conspirators, identified only as Individual F, was seen throwing a box into a truck that was later found to contain $145,000 in cash, the charges alleged.

Martinez was able to get away. Authorities later searched the Chicago hotel room where he’d been staying and found his Mexican passport and a U.S. travel visa, according to the complaint.

News reports in Mexico stated Martinez was arrested at an airport in Lima, Peru, as he tried to board a commercial flight.

Recommended Stories

  • Police referral could put Cuomo accuser before detectives much sooner than AG's office

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged mistreatment of women became a more immediate legal problem Thursday as the Albany Police Department got involved in the case.Why it matters: A separate review by Attorney General Letitia James is still in its infancy, but the referral to local authorities by the New York State Police and Cuomo's own staff could put his latest accuser before detectives — and much more quickly.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNew York State Assembly Democrats also agreed Thursday to launch an impeachment investigation.The Times Union reported Wednesday that a woman claimed Cuomo groped her last year at the Executive Mansion in Albany, where he lives.The woman did not file a report with local authorities, but the State Police and governor's own legal counsel referred the matter to them after her account was published.A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said the woman had not met with investigators, but the department had been in contact with her attorney.The mounting legal pressure comes as Cuomo faces growing political pressure, with the impeachment decision and the National Organization for Women and 59 Democratic state lawmakers separately calling on him to resign.The newspaper that reported the latest case, the Times Union of Albany, also urged the governor to resign last weekend.The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office also are investigating Cuomo over allegations his office underreported nursing home deaths linked to the coronavirus.Flashback: Cuomo said Sunday "there's no way I resign" over the allegations he then confronted.He said doing so would disenfranchise voters and be "anti-democratic."The Associated Press reported that Cuomo told New York's Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Sunday that state lawmakers would have to impeach him to remove him from office.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sweden Meets Australia in Race to Lead Rich World’s Thinktank

    (Bloomberg) -- A former European Union trade chief is facing off against a former Australian finance minister in the final leg of the race to head the OECD, a prize that will see the winner address global challenges including digital taxation and pandemic recovery plans.Sweden’s Cecilia Malmstrom and Australia’s Mathias Cormann are the last two candidates in the months-long battle to be secretary-general of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.Delegates are currently evenly split between the two hopefuls, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Deliberations by ambassadors to the OECD this week failed to identify a winner, forcing them to try for a conclusion later this month.The view of the U.S., the biggest contributor to the institution’s budget, is likely to be crucial.Initially created in 1948 to run the Marshall Plan to reconstruct post-war Europe, the OECD is closely engaged in offering solutions to intractable international economic problems. Currently that includes the Transatlantic dispute over how to tax multinational technology giants such as Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.The political jockeying for a successor to Mexico’s Angel Gurria -- after a decade and a half in the role -- has already seen candidates including BlackRock Inc.’s Philipp Hildebrand and former European Commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou fall by the wayside. Here’s a look at the finalists.Cecilia MalmstromStockholm-born Malmstrom, 52, was always considered a frontrunner in the race, and would be the first woman to hold the office and the first European in a quarter of a century.She brings a track record as EU trade commissioner from 2014 to 2019 that includes landmark agreements with Canada, Japan and South Ameican trade bloc Mercosur.That role also made for a tense relationship with the U.S. though. She defended free trade in the face of President Donald Trump’s protectionism, telling the U.S. and China that they should cooperate to help make the beleaguered World Trade Organization “fit for purpose for the modern economy.”Whether the new president will support her is unclear. Malmstrom told Bloomberg Television this month that she has backing from European and extra-European countries, but on the Biden administration’s stance said “I don’t know.”In the same interview, she flagged the environment as a prime area where international institutions such as the OECD can play a key role. She also said the new secretary general “absolutely” needs a sterling record on climate change -- a sign that she’s sees that as an area where she may have an edge over her rival.Mathias CormannCormann, 50, has marketed himself as a candidate who can be a bridge between Europe and the Asia-Pacific. He was born in a German-speaking community in Belgium and grew up in Europe before moving to Australia as a young man.He still speaks in a staccato-like English that resembles the Teutonic sound of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s terminator, leading to him being labeled as the Corminator.His political deftness has shown through in his ability to stay on the right side of three conservative Australian prime ministers with contrasting outlooks.The last change of leadership may have tarnished him though. As a Christian conservative, he inhabited the powerful right-wing faction of the Liberal party. He is pro-market, pro-small government, opposed same-sex marriage and -- from opposition -- tore into Labor’s efforts to combat climate change with a carbon tax.A number of climate scientists published an open letter this month saying Cormann’s public record on climate change should preclude him from the OECD post.Still, his pragmatism showed when he went on to vote for same-sex marriage after the electorate backed it in a plebiscite, and he’s now trying to burnish his green credentials. In a Bloomberg Television interview, he said he would “deploy every policy and analytical capability of the OECD to help countries around the world reach zero net emissions by 2050.”He’s a potential compromise candidate who may appeal to the U.S., coming from a nation that tries to combine the best of freewheeling capitalism with a social safety net to limit inequality.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Imposes New 5G License Limits on Some Huawei Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has informed some suppliers to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move.The 5G ban is effective as of this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss nonpublic communications.The rules create a more explicit prohibition on the export of components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei 5G devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees. Some companies had previously received licenses that allowed them to keep shipping components to Huawei that the Chinese company may have then used in 5G equipment, while other companies were already subject to tighter restrictions.Companies had complained about confusing rules after former President Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the Entity List, requiring that U.S. firms obtain government licenses if they want to sell American tech and intellectual property to the Chinese telecommunications-equipment giant. U.S. officials had deemed the company a national-security threat.The move is also a sign that the Biden administration plans to move forward on the tighter export controls implemented under Trump and more broadly indicates officials are following through on pledges to be tough on China. In an interview with MSNBC this month, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo promised to use the Entity List “to its full effect.”“From one perspective, it’s cleanup and correcting mistakes from the previous administration,” said William Reinsch, who served as undersecretary of commerce for export administration in the Clinton administration and is now senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There’s bipartisan support for a tough line on technology transfer to China, and this reflects that.”Protecting InterestsThe U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees the Entity List, said in an emailed statement that it can’t comment on “specific export licensing questions.” The bureau said it “works with its interagency partners to apply consistently the licensing policies set forth in the Export Administration Regulations to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”The Trump administration used export controls, prohibitions and executive orders to block companies including Huawei, chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd. from American goods and consumers. Now, it’s up to Biden whether to maintain, remove or deepen those measures.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. It would represent the highest-level in-person exchange between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office in January. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Feb. 10.Trump slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of imports from China, sparking a trade war that hurt U.S. manufacturing and agriculture even as it protected some slices of industry like steelmakers.While Biden criticized Trump’s strategy and promised to work with global allies to confront China on issues including intellectual property theft, he’s also indicated that he won’t immediately remove the tariffs, taking time to review U.S. policy.In late February the Biden administration also signaled that it intends to go ahead with a Trump administration-proposed rule to secure the information-technology supply chain, a move that gives the Commerce Department broad authority to prohibit transactions involving “foreign adversaries.”The interim rule, which will allow Commerce to monitor transactions of governments including China’s, was first proposed by the previous administration in January -- days before Biden’s inauguration -- and follows an executive order Trump signed in 2019. The department said it would accept public comments on the plan through March 22, the same day it becomes effective.(Adds background on Trump’s China decisions starting in eighth paragraph. A previous version corrected the name of the Bureau of Industry and Security in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China, Russia to build lunar outpost: International cooperation or 'authoritarian alliance in space'?

    China and Russia agreed to collaborate on building and operating a robotic scientific outpost on the moon or in lunar orbit.

  • Fauci: US virus shots ramping up toward immunity

    The nation’s top infectious disease expert says the U.S. could see significant steps toward a return to the pre-pandemic normal, even before the country reaches coronavirus herd immunity. (March 10)

  • Myanmar junta accuses Suu Kyi of taking bribes, 12 protesters killed

    The bloodshed came hours after the U.N. Security Council had called for restraint from the army, which has been trying to put down daily anti-coup protests and paralysing strikes since it took power on Feb. 1. Among the dead were eight people killed in the central town of Myaing when security forces fired on a protest, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said. In Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, protester Chit Min Thu was killed in the North Dagon district.

  • Elizabeth Banks Slated To Direct A Thriller Called 'Cocaine Bear'

    The movie is based on a real-life story about a bear who ate a lot of cocaine and died.

  • Myanmar junta spurns UN appeal, kills more protesters

    Spurning an appeal by the United Nations to top using lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, security forces in Myanmar on Thursday fatally shot at least 10 people protesting against last month’s military coup. The military also lodged a new allegation against Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader it ousted on Feb. 1. It charged at a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally, former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein.

  • One Good Thing: In Kosovo, virus lets humanity shine through

    Helping her elderly father beat back his coronavirus infection on her own taught Arta Jashari how the power of one can offer hope to others and change things for the better. The 32-year-old soprano took it upon herself to treat her father, Baki Jashari — the Kosovo Philharmonic's maestro who suffers from diabetes and a heart ailment — after she discharged him last June from the country's overwhelmed Pulmonological Clinic. It was with the kindness of neighbors who provided Jashari with food and other essentials that she was able to cope.

  • John Kavanagh: Boxing obsession hurt Conor McGregor in loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

    John Kavanagh vows the trilogy fight will end differently after a few adjustments that get Conor McGregor back to focusing on MMA.

  • Video shows Israeli troops detaining Palestinian children

    Israeli troops detained five Palestinian children for several hours after they were confronted by Jewish settlers while gathering wild artichokes near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli human rights group said Thursday. B'Tselem released video of the arrest, in which heavily armed Israeli soldiers can be seen pulling the children away by force. Footage shot earlier shows the children gathering plants near the settler outpost of Havat Maon, when two masked settlers emerge from a grove of trees.

  • Petr Yan’s coach Marcos DaMatta on corner confusion at UFC 259

    American Top Team coach Marcos DaMatta speaks to MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun about Petr Yan's disqualification loss at UFC 259, Aljamain Sterling's post-fight comments regarding the incident, wanting an immediate rematch in May, and much more.

  • This $16 clip-on ring light will give you an instant glow up for Zoom calls and selfies

    No filter required.

  • Mexico’s move to greenlight marijuana may pressure Biden

    The president doesn’t support legalizing weed.

  • A 'wake-up call'? Bible teacher Beth Moore, Black pastors cut ties with Southern Baptists

    Some say a string of recent departures should serve as a wake-up call for the network of churches, which just lost popular Bible teacher Beth Moore.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: What are the questions asked of potential jurors?

    Minneapolis locals ponder the questions that potential Derek Chauvin trial jurors are being asked.

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.