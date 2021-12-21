Reputed South Side gang member in York sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

A reputed member of the South Side Gang in York was sentenced on Tuesday to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a man in 2014 to avenge his friend’s death.

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness imposed the mandatory penalty for first-degree murder against Ka’Shawn “Alpha” Flowers, 25, during a brief sentencing hearing. He shot and killed Hezekiah Walker, 23, of Columbia, Lancaster County, on West King Street near South Penn Street in York on Aug. 18, 2014.

“The jury has spoken in this case,” Ness said. “It’s not a discretionary sentence for me.”

Flowers committed the murder as payback for the death of his friend, Joseph "Plaga" Gomez Jr., who was shot and killed outside the McDonald's on South George Street in York on April 13, 2013, prosecutors said.

Flowers committed the murder as payback for the death of his friend, Joseph “Plaga” Gomez Jr., who was shot and killed outside the McDonald’s on South George Street in York on April 13, 2013, prosecutors said.

Gomez associated with people on the South Side, prosecutors said. The shooter, Flair Griggs, ran with those connected to the West Side.

According to trial testimony, Flowers told associates that he was going to drive out to the West Side in York and shoot and kill the first person that he encountered. Walker had nothing to do with the conflict between the two groups.

Hezekiah Walker, 23, of Columbia, Lancaster County.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steph Lombardo passed up a statement from Walker’s mother, Florence, to the judge. Court staff would not immediately provide access to the letter.

Brian Perry, Flowers’ attorney, noted that he and his client understood what the punishment was going to be for the crime.

Flowers did not make a statement.

“We have nobody to present, your honor,” Perry said.

When deputy sheriffs escorted Flowers out of the courtroom, a supporter called out and shouted, “I love you. You’ll be back. The fight’s not over.”

