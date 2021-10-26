Reputed West Side gang boss takes witness stand in his federal RICO trial

Reputed Four Corner Hustlers leader Labar Spann took the witness stand Tuesday at his own federal racketeering trial, where he stands accused of conspiring to commit six murders including the infamous slaying of Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel.

Under direct examination from his attorney, Spann, 44, spent more than an hour giving jurors a graphic picture of gang life on Chicago’s West Side in the 1990s, including his time running security for older gang members, his rise through the ranks, and a war that broke out between factions that ended with him being shot and paralyzed in 1999.

Dressed in a black shirt and seated in a wheelchair, Spann testified that he and an associate were about to commit an armed robbery of a dice game when he heard shots ring out.

“When I walked past, somebody shot me in my back,” Spann said. “I spun around, let my gun go and everybody scattered.”

Prosecutors have alleged Spann took over the reins of the gang after his shooting, using murder to elevate the gang’s reputation for ruthlessness as well as his own street cred.

His attorney, however, has denied Spann was part of any enterprise, saying the Four Corner Hustlers was really just a loose connection of factions where everyone was looking out for themselves, not some greater organization.

Spann testified Tuesday that he was in prison on a parole violation in 1998 when a war broke out between his faction of the gang and rivals who controlled territory a few blocks away. He said he decided to stay out of it because he had family on both sides. Later, he said he left the gang altogether and went on his own.

“I said, ‘(Expletive) Fours, I’m done,’” Spann testified.

His direct testimony is expected to last the rest of the day, with prosecutors getting a chance to cross-examine him on Wednesday.

It’s always risky for a defendant to testify in his own defense, especially in federal court. Five years ago, Hobos gang leader Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester testified at his RICO trial before being convicted and sentenced to 40 years.

Spann’s decision to take the witness stand comes after prosecutors spent more than five weeks laying out their evidence in the case, which has included testimony from numerous former associates of Spann’s who agreed to cooperate in exchange for leniency.

Earlier this month, Martise Nunnery told jurors he helped carry out the slaying of Rangel, which is by far the most high-profile act of violence in the indictment and served as the inspiration for rapper DMX’s hit “A ‘Yo Kato.”

Nunnery said he, Spann and the gunman, Donell “Squeaky” Simmons were hired by the Conservative Vice Lords to carry out the hit and were expecting a six-figure payout.

The three men rode together to the barbershop where Rangel was getting his hair cut, then Spann gave Simmons some instructions, Nunnery testified. Simmons got out of the car and cut through the alley, then nine or 10 gunshots rang out, he said.

After they were charged in Cook County court with Rangel’s killing, the three made plans to try to lean on the witnesses so they wouldn’t testify, Nunnery said.

Spann was acquitted by a Cook County judge in a bench trial, records show. Nunnery, who was convicted, took credit for that in his testimony this month, saying Spann was spared only because Nunnery didn’t take a deal in exchange for flipping on him.

The trial against Spann is expected to wrap up next week.

