Request for backup: APD seeks to increase recruit numbers through nontraditional means

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced it is stepping up efforts to recruit officers and other staff to fill needed positions to ensure that the department is able to provide the service necessary to the citizens its serves. APD, much like many other departments throughout the nation, has struggled to attract enough applicants to fill its oncoming staffing needs.

Announcing two upcoming events for the forthcoming week, the APD will be at the downtown public library Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department also said that they will have another police exam coming soon to get more applicants to choose from.

In the APD’s most recent test, the department had only 30 people take the test which, according to Public Information Officer Carla Burr, is way below the number of applicants that it had in previous years.

“Our numbers are down. Everyone is fighting that nationwide, but our numbers at our recent test were way below what we have had in the past. We used to have hundreds,” Burr said. “With our numbers at our last test being kind of low, we are trying some new things to attract recruits.”

Burr said these are special recruitment events so that interested people can come in and talk to officers and ask questions about the job. People will be able to have more of a less formal one-on-one conversation about the job and find out anything they like about working for APD.

To try to attract recruits, the city has been active with job fairs and put up billboards in Amarillo and other cities. In the current job market, the APD has had to investigate nontraditional ways of bringing in applicants. Currently, the department does not see an issue with its staffing but is really concerned about retention and natural attrition like retirement, with a smaller pool of applicants seeking jobs.

“We are trying to recruit differently. We are sending our recruiters to job fairs all around the state, to military bases; we are looking at all options,” Burr said. “We want to be able to have a full academy for December. We want to find good people to come work for us and, you know, unfortunately, we are having to try new things. Because the old days of just people walking in our front door do not happen,” Sgt. Burr said. “You have to market yourself, and so that is what we are trying to do by making ourselves available in non-traditional ways.”

Story continues

Amarillo Police Department

Burr said that currently the department is about 15 officers short of being fully staffed, but those positions should be filled with the academy that is currently going on. The department is concerned about any losses of personnel through retirement or leaving, however. She said ideally each academy class should have 20 to 25 people but can also be done with fewer people.

Making people more comfortable with the process is a goal for the department with some of its recruiting methods. Burr said that recruiting officers is different from when she came to the department 30 years ago. What worked then does not necessarily work now, she stated.

“There are so many other options out there now; we have to think about how we can make ourselves the best option for people,” Burr said. ‘I think the Amarillo Police Department is a wonderful place to work."

According to Burr, the starting pay and benefits are very competitive and, in many cases, better than competing departments with very good vacation and educational opportunities. The APD website lists its starting salary as $55,000, with increases for every year of employment and bonuses for educational attainment. Within seven years, APD officers make more than $70,000.

Emphasizing that there are also other positions at the department outside of being a police officer, Burr said there are many options to be able to serve the community that the department needs.

Regarding the department's efforts to diversify its workforce, the APD is making a concerted effort to have the department better reflect the entire community. Burr said that the department has really made inroads with the number of women and Hispanic officers on its staff.

“Our diversity is growing, and you can see it in every academy,” Burr said.

Asked about some disqualifying factors for police work that might not be obvious to most people, Burr said that poor credit can be something that makes an applicant undesirable, since as an officer is responsible for high-dollar equipment and public trust. She also stated that driving record is a factor in choosing candidates for the job.

To apply for the department, an applicant must be between the ages of 21 and 44 years old. Military veterans get five extra points on the exam if passed.

“If you are thinking about a career in law enforcement and not sure or have questions, come to one of our events; we will be glad to address anything about working for the Amarillo Police Department,” Burr said. “We are going to have officers there that are going to be able to help you.”

Burr explained that people have misconceptions about being a police officer.

“If it sounds interesting, you never know. It is not exactly what it is shown on TV,” Burr said.” What you see on TV is actually a small part of what a police officer actually does. The things shown on YouTube is a very small part of the actual police officers that work in our country. Most of us are good people that work really hard to serve our community, and I have loved doing it for almost 27 years and will continue doing it as long as I love it.”

She said that anybody can do this job if it's in their heart and they are committed to taking care of the community.

“If you have that, we can teach you to do the job,” Burr said.

To find out more information these two events providing an opportunity, and for those interested in finding out more or cannot make these events, go to https://www.amarillopolice.org/join-amarillo-police-department.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Request for backup: APD seeks to draw recruits through various ways