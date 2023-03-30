Request filed to try teen as adult on charges related to Westmont school threats

Mar. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The Cambria County District Attorney's Office is attempting to have a teen face trial as an adult related to threats posted on Westmont Hilltop school buildings earlier this year.

A "motion to certify" the 14-year-old was filed sometime prior to a closed door juvenile hearing held Wednesday, prosecutors said.

According to state statute, age 14 is the lowest age a juvenile can be tried as an adult.

At that age, juveniles can only be certified to stand trial as adults for certain felony charges.

First, prosecutors must prove that there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that the public interest is served by a case transfer and that a child accused of a crime is not subject to commitment to a mental institution, Section 6355 of the Pennsylvania statutes governing judiciary procedure shows.

A juvenile's amenability to treatment and rehabilitation is one factor that must be considered.

Prosecutors do not have to meet the same burden regarding cases alleging a deadly weapon was used in the crime or that conspiracy to commit or attempt certain violent acts, such as attempted homicide or aggravated assault occurred. However, a preliminary, or "prima facie" case must still be made by prosecutors before a decision is made in those cases as well, the statute shows.

The teen is currently facing multiple felony-level juvenile charges, accused of posting threats on separate occasions on Westmont Hilltop properties.

Investigators said the first was left Jan. 30 on a high school door, leading to an investigation that closed district schools for multiple days.

Four days after classes resumed, investigators confirmed a second note was posted on an elementary school door, with the teen allegedly breaking a window alongside it before leaving the scene.

School and law enforcement officials have declined to offer additional specifics about the case, but a review of police radio calls that morning indicated the teen was armed with a gun and was apprehended after a 3 a.m. police pursuit near the elementary school.

Story continues

Cambria County 911 call logs indicated police called for backup at one point, classifying the incident as a potentially life-threatening emergency.

It led some Westmont Hilltop parents to call on school officials for more transparency in recent weeks.

At this point, the case is in the juvenile court system and many hearings at that level are deemed closed by state law to protect a juvenile's privacy.

Citing the accused teen's age as one factor, Cambria County Judge David Tulowitzki said Wednesday's hearing warranted a closed proceeding because it dealt with sensitive subject matter. Two separate topics raised by attorneys need to be vetted before a decision could be made on whether the charges should remain in juvenile court or be transferred, he said.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick and criminal defense attorney Jerome Kaharick both appeared for Wednesday's hearing before media was informed the session was closed to the public.

The judge said an additional juvenile court proceeding would be scheduled before a decision could be made on whether or not the certification motion should be granted.

Speaking generally, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said there's no set deadline on how long decisions like this could take because every case has different factors to consider.

The teen facing delinquency charges was lodged in a Ohio detention center prior to an adjudication hearing in late February.