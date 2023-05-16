Are work requirements part of the debt ceiling talks? Here's what the GOP, Democrats want.

New work requirements for recipients of some government aid has emerged as a sticking point in ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, with leaders hoping to stave off a catastrophic default for the country.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday again backed work requirements for public assistance programs in debt ceiling negotiations after a round of talks with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders. He also emphasized that Republicans were pushing for the requirements for “able-bodied” individuals who don’t have dependents.

President Joe Biden over the weekend noted that, as a senator, he “voted for tougher aid programs that's in the law now" when asked whether he was open to Republicans’ debt ceiling proposals on tougher work requirements.

"For Medicaid, it's a different story," Biden said, referencing the health care program for low-income Americans.

But Biden on Monday tweeted that “The House Republican wish list would put a million older adults at risk of losing their food assistance and going hungry.”

“Rather than push Americans into poverty, we should reduce the deficit by making sure the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share in taxes,” he shared.

The White House has also been opposed to requirement changes for recipients of food stamp programs, though it has been more open to changes for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance program.

Adults without disabilities or dependents who are between the ages of 18 and 50 must currently work 20 hours per week to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits for more extended periods, but Republicans have pushed to raise the upper limit to 56, among other goals.

The change, if signed into law, could impact nearly 1 million Americans ages 50 to 55, the nonpartisan research and policy institute Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated.

Imposing additional work requirements has been rejected by many Democratic lawmakers. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has made clear he doesn't support increased work requirements, according to the Associated Press.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said the negotiations shouldn’t include spending cuts, work requirements or “things that would harm people, people in rural areas, black, brown, indigenous folks.”

Biden and McCarthy appeared to make progress towards a debt ceiling deal in an Oval Office meeting Tuesday. The speaker warned that the two sides are still far apart, but he told reporters “It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued another warning on Monday about the United States running out of money to pay for its financial obligations if Congress hasn't raised or suspended the debt limit by early next month.

