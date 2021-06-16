Resaca man sentenced to three years in prison for serious injury by vehicle, DUI in Murray County

Jun. 16—A Resaca man has been sentenced to 15 years with three in prison followed by 12 on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, two counts of DUI and driving with a suspended license in Murray County Superior Court.

The negotiated plea also calls for Heath Hershel Defoor, 49, to pay a $2,000 fine, court costs and other charges, to perform 300 hours of community service and to complete DUI school and substance abuse treatment at his expense.

According to a grand jury indictment, on or about Sept. 13, 2014, Defoor "without malice, did cause bodily harm" to a man by "seriously disfiguring his body, his chest and spleen" by operating "a moving vehicle on and over" Highway 225 and Spring Place Resaca Road "while under the combined influence of alcohol and alprazolam and tramadol to the extent it was less safe for him to drive."