The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Resaphene Suisse AG (VIE:RESA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Resaphene Suisse's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Resaphene Suisse had debt of CHF1.74m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from CHF1.99m over a year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Resaphene Suisse's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Resaphene Suisse had liabilities of CHF1.78m due within 12 months and liabilities of CHF121.9k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF33.7k and CHF1.77m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CHF97.7k more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Resaphene Suisse's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the CHF461.8m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. But either way, Resaphene Suisse has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Resaphene Suisse's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.3), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 74.8 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Pleasingly, Resaphene Suisse is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 153% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Resaphene Suisse's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.