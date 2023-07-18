Rescheduled funeral service announced for child shot to death in unincorporated Belleville

The funeral service for Brandon E. Scott, who was shot to death on July 3, has been rescheduled for Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Union United Methodist Church, 721 East Main St., Belleville.

Visitation is from 9 a.m- 10 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens at noon.

Brandon would have been a fifth-grader at Henry Raab Elementary School in Belleville this fall. He was killed at his home at 1800 Roosevelt Ave. in unincorporated Belleville.

Deputies found the youth when they responded to a 9:57 p.m. report of someone being shot. Brandon was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

On Friday, July 7, authorities announced Devin Dunbar, 20, of Riaza Square St., Spanish Lake, Missouri, and Jaylen P. Nicks, of Sugar Pine Drive, Florissant, Missouri, 26, were each charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brandon’s death. Dunbar is being held on $1.25 million bond and Nicks is being held on $1 million bond in St. Louis County.