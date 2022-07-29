'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope at mass

Pope Francis celebrated Mass at Canada's National Shrine on Thursday after protesters were removed. The protesters were calling for the Church to rescind a centuries-old decrees that were used to justify the seizure of Native lands. (July 29)

Recommended Stories

  • Pope: Church feels 'burden of failure' over indigenous abuse

    STORY: On the penultimate day of his week-long apology tour of Canada, Francis presided at a Mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in the town of the same name about 20 miles (30 km) outside Quebec City.At the start of the Mass, some participants unfurled a banner asking him to formally rescind 15th century edicts, known as the doctrine of discovery, in which the papacy justified the taking of indigenous land in the New World. The large banner was unfurled near the front row facing the congregation. They later took it down, and it was not clear if the pope saw what was written on it.In his homily, the pope spoke of "the burning questions that this pilgrim Church in Canada is asking, with heartfelt sorrow, on its difficult and demanding journey of healing and reconciliation."He continued: "Allow me to accompany you as a Church in pondering these questions that arise from hearts filled with pain: Why did all this happen? How could this happen in the community of those who follow Jesus?"More than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools, which operated between 1870 and 1996.

  • Jeff Bezos toured Buckingham Palace and dined with Tom Cruise on a visit to London, report says

    A source told The Sun newspaper that the Amazon founder's private tour was "jokingly being nicknamed a 'shopping trip' by Palace staff."

  • Protest over 15th-century land grab doctrine interrupts papal Mass in Canada

    (Reuters) -Indigenous activists unfurled a banner demanding Pope Francis rescind 15th-century papal edicts justifying colonialism at a Mass he presided over Thursday, thrusting the doctrine to the forefront of his apology tour of Canada. Two Anishinaabe cousins unfurled a large banner protesting the doctrine of discovery which effectively gave Europeans moral justification for taking indigenous lands. They stood near the front row facing the congregation as the pope was starting Mass in a cathedral outside Quebec City.

  • Commanders' Antonio Gandy-Golden retires from NFL at 24, plans to return to school

    Just two years after he was selected as a fourth-round pick, Commanders tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is walking away from the NFL.

  • Packers WR Christian Watson details decision to have knee surgery before training camp

    Packers rookie Christian Watson had "lingering soreness" in his knee at the end of OTAs and didn't want the injury lingering into the regular season.

  • DHS Watchdog Fails To Notify Congress Over Missing Jan. 6 Texts Of 2 Trump Officials

    The phones of Homeland Security leaders Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli reportedly were wiped, much like those of Trump's Secret Service agents.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Ten

  • David Lee Roth Unveils Ode to Van Halen with New Song “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway”: Stream

    The latest track from the rock icon's previously unreleased sessions with guitarist John 5. David Lee Roth Unveils Ode to Van Halen with New Song “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway”: Stream Spencer Kaufman

  • Indiana Women Suffered "a Night of Terror" at County Jail, Says Lawsuit

    In what can only be described as a waking nightmare, women detained at an Indiana jail allege that they were raped and assaulted by male inmates, who gained access to their pods in exchange for an $1,000 bribe.

  • Burmese pro-democracy rapper and political activist U Phyo Zeya Thaw executed by Myanmar junta

    Rapper-turned-politician U Phyo Zeya Thaw, who also went by the stage name Nitric Acid was one of four democracy activists hanged by the Burmese junta on Saturday. Zeya Thaw was a close ally of ousted former leader and Democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi. Both were members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), which had been elected by popular vote to lead Myanmar before a military coup on Feb. 1, 2021, threw the country into another chapter of dictatorship rule.

  • British kit manufacturer spares Nigeria's blushes at Commonwealth Games

    A British sportswear manufacturer had to answer an SOS call from Nigeria's Commonwealth Games team after they were left with no kit.

  • Gov. Baker signs law protecting abortion, reproductive rights

    The law protects patients and abortion providers.

  • The Origins Of Jumping The Broom

    Jumping the broom has become synonymous with African American wedding traditions.

  • 'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada

    ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. The brief protest underscored one of the issues facing the Holy See following Francis’ historic apology for the Catholic Church’s involvement in Canada’s notorious residential schools, where generations of Indigenous peoples were forcibly removed from their families and cultures to assimilate them into Christian, Canadian society. Francis has spent the week in Canada seeking to atone for the legacy and on Thursday added in another request for forgiveness from victims for the “evil” of clergy sexual abuse.

  • After chance of rain to end week, Akron weekend weather outlook is mostly sunny

    The weather outlook for the weekend is sunny for the Akron-Canton area. But rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday.

  • School document appears to contradict Agape Boarding School's claims they did not restrain a student

    The report, uncovered during a lawsuit, contradicts Agape Boarding School's previous statements that restraint is not used for more than a few minutes.

  • Canada Q2 GDP set to grow more than expected, big Sept rate hike seen

    The Canadian economy most likely grew at an annualized rate of 4.6% in the second quarter over the first, boosting market expectations of another big interest rate hike in September. The result outpaced the central bank's July 13 forecast for 4.0% annualized growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1% in the first. Statistics Canada said on Friday that gross domestic product was unchanged from the previous month in May, when a construction workers' strike and chip shortages helped crimp growth.

  • Here's Exactly How Long You Can Keep Meat in the Freezer Before You Should Cook It

    Whether you're freezing raw chicken or ground beef, here's exactly how long these common meats last in your freezer, according to guidelines from the FDA.

  • Cincinnati weather: Chance of rain, but beautiful weekend in store. See forecasts here.

    The National Weather Service is expecting Cincinnati to see a mostly dry weekend with pleasant temperatures a bit below normal for this time of year.

  • 'Clear example of systemic racism': Group denounces Indiana's proposed abortion ban

    The University Alliance for Racial Justice says Senate Bill 1 will disproportionately impact women of color.