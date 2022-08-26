UPDATE: Abilene police arrest man Friday for breaking into animal shelter, stealing van

Abilene Police detectives arrested a 38-year-old man for breaking into the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services shelter in south Abilene on Friday morning, resulting in the death of a dog.

George Paul Jones was charged with the break-in, animal cruelty and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Taylor County Jail.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. to the location at 925 South 25th St. after a reported break-in. Officers found someone had climbed the fence surrounding the building, entered through the roof and opened many cages on the side of the building that hold dogs, freeing "many of the more than 150 canines in the shelter," police said.

Officers found dog had died and several others were injured. It is believed, police said, the animals had been fighting.

Several other dogs escaped the property through an outside gate, requiring animal shelter crews to attempt to locate them outside property grounds.

There was damage to the inside of the building’s office area and other parts of the building, including the roof where the perpetrator entered the building, police said.

A van owned by the shelter was stolen from the property and later recovered in north Abilene.

Detectives picked up a man matching the description of a possible suspect and brought him into the station for questioning hours after the break-in, police said.

Earlier in the day, Rescue the Animals had offered a $500 reward for information leading to a conviction.

The group's president, Paul Washburn said Rescue the Animals was concerned some of the missing dogs may have owners looking for them, "as well as a concern that all of them may be in danger."

“This is a very serious incident,” he said. “Past burglaries have occurred at the shelter, but usually when someone wanted to take back a single dog that had been picked up by Animal Control.”

