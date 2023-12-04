Rescue Bears Lock in 'Fierce' Play

Two bears at a New York sanctuary had a “fierce” play tussle, grappling with and biting each other in their enclosure.

Footage posted to YouTube by the Orphaned Wildlife Center shows the two rescue bears wrestling.

The Orphaned Wildlife Center said this pair of bears always plays in this way, but that they are gentle when interacting with the staff at the sanctuary.

Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents in the hope they can be returned to the wild.

The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful