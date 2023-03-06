Rescue crews activate a search for missing woman last seen walking her dog near Fairhaven beach

Police in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing Monday morning.

Authorities say 43-year-old Anapaula Huggins was last seen in surveillance footage walking her dog around 7:30 a.m. Monday near Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue. Her disappearance was reported to the police around 11:30 a.m.

Family members told the police that Huggins had left her Raymond Street home with her dog, which was found around 9:30 a.m. by Fairhaven Animal Control, but there was no sign of Huggins.

Police describe Huggins as being about 5′8 with black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a maroon jacket, police said.

Crews were searching the shoreline from both land and water Monday, according to police. The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Search and Rescue Unit were activated in the search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-997-7421.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

