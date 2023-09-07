Rescue crews in Chesterfield after swimmer fails to resurface near Dutch Gap

TechCrunch

Bladder health isn't the sexiest subject in the world, so it probably won't surprise you there are so few startups focused on the area. Only one, actually, according to Jude founder Peony Li -- who's just closed a $4.24 million seed round for her London-based bladder health startup to expand into the U.S. But that huge attention gap is what makes the opportunity so enticing, with a big real-world problem that's wildly underserved up for grabs plus the chance to have a positive impact on so many people's quality of life. The startup says there are 2.3 billion people experiencing some form of bladder problem, whether it's an overactive bladder, leaking or incontinence, or recurring urinary infections.