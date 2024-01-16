Rescue crews search for woman, children on Delaware River in Upper Bucks

A search and rescue operation was underway along the Delaware River near Riegelsville in Upper Bucks County on Monday night as crews worked to locate a woman and her children.

According to a dispatch to emergency personnel just after 7:30 p.m., the woman may have jumped into the river from the bridge with her children as Pennsylvania State Police had been looking for her in an attempt to serve a warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Rescue crews search Delaware River for woman, kids near Riegelsville