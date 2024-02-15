Rescue crews train for earthquake scenario at Legoland

CARLSBAD, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Staying prepared for anything: San Diego County’s only Regional Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teamed up with another Southern California task force for a training at Legoland.

Legoland was closed to the public to complete the training. The training centered around search and rescue operations during a natural disaster.

Legoland turned into a training grounds for two regional urban search and rescue task forces.

“It does provide unique challenges for us,” said Kevin Lynds, the division chief for Carlsbad Fire Department.

The two task forces responded to a mock 7.2 earthquake scenario.

RTF-13 is the one based in San Diego County and was designated in 2023. RTF-13 is made up of Carlsbad paramedic firefighters, San Marcos Fire Department and Cal Fire.

The other regional task force part of the training is, RTF-3, which is based out of Long Beach.

During the training, “these two teams have to find the victims, extricate the victims and deal with the problems they were presented with,” Lynds said.

Problems such as rescuing a simulated person from the top of the Lego Technic Coaster. Crews were told the person has a spinal injury and must find the best way down.

“We are not in a race here, let’s make sure we are doing this safely, and most importantly, getting this patient to the ground and not injuring them,” Lynds said.

Crews also trained on a rescue inside Emmet’s Flying Adventure, an IMAX theatre ride.

The ride chair is over the edge of the platform while a simulated person is strapped in.

“Legoland is very interested in seeing how the teams are going to attack that because they have no idea how they would get somebody out from that ride, if something happened,” Lynds said.

There are 11 Regional Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in the state. RTFs are equipped to support local, regional, tribal and state agencies. They are specially trained for medium and complex incidents, like Legoland.

“It’s very important these incidents are high risk but low frequency, so we want to obviously…it’s a training environment. We want to perform very well, while honing our skills and making sure the real thing happens we basically are on our game,” Lynds said.

Both task forces are evaluated and graded on their responses. At the end of the training, they had an action review, which is a debriefing period to discuss what went well and what they can improve on.

