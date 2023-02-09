Rescue dog who went missing from new home treks 10 miles to shelter where she was adopted

Storyful

A group of Good Samaritans banded together to help rescue a man and his dog after their vehicle plunged into the icy waters of Iowa’s East Okoboji Lake, video recorded on February 4 shows.Drone footage captured by Tom Gustafson shows a person, later identified as 17-year-old Joe Salmon, hanging on to the back of the semi-submerged vehicle, before breaking through the rear window glass in order to rescue both the owner and his dog.Local news reported that Salmon – a wrestler, football player, and track athlete who was ice-fishing at the time – jumped into the water to “save Thomas Lee, 83, and his dog Cooper, 6, who were trapped.”Salmon told local news, “I got on the bumper of the rear and tried opening the back door, but all the windows were locked. But one guy gave me a knife, and I hit the back glass a couple of times.”The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook after the incident, recognizing Salmon and the others – Corey McConnell, Kody Harrelson, Cody Chester, and Chris Parks – who leapt into action.“The driver was transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare and is doing well,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The dog was dried out and is doing well.”Salmon went on to catch two fish after he dried off, the Des Moines Register reported. Credit: Tom Gustafson via Storyful