Rescue halts at collapse site amid safety concerns

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one step closer to getting married! The duo filed for a marriage license in Oklahoma on June 29, the Johnston County Court Clerks confirmed to Access Hollywood on Thursday. Access was told that Gwen and Blake have 10 days from the time of the filing to get married, so there’s a chance they could walk down the aisle over the Fourth of July holiday weekend! Sources claimed to TMZ that the couple is set to wed on July 3, and that they have a bunch of fun activities planned for their big weekend. Access has reached out to Gwen’s team for comment.