Rescue halts at collapse site amid safety concerns

Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure. Search crews that have been atop the rubble for a week stopped work around 2 a.m. (July 1)

  • Biden mourns with families as collapsed Florida condo search resumes

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search for scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began, apparently on a limited basis, shortly after a visit to the site by U.S. President Joe Biden, who pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has helped define his political career, traveled to Florida to reprise the role of "consoler-in-chief" a week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo partially caved in overnight as residents slept.

  • Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned

    Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building resumed Thursday evening after a 15-hour pause for safety concerns, and officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision about the demolition needs to be made “extremely carefully and methodically,” considering the potential impact on the pile of debris and the effect on the search-and-rescue operations. An engineer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it would likely be weeks before officials schedule the demolition.

  • More dead, including 7-year-old, found in ruins of Florida collapse

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from last week's condominium collapse in Florida rose on Friday to 20 after search-and-rescue crews found two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. The grim, painstaking search for victims in the rubble, which was suspended for most of Thursday over safety concerns, proceeded on Friday with greater caution and a watchful eye on a hurricane that could strike Florida within days. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the discovery was especially difficult for rescuers, who have mounted an unprecedented around-the-clock effort to search for survivors even as hopes have grown increasingly dim.

  • Rescue Efforts At The Collapsed Miami Building Have Resumed After They Were Halted Over Safety Fears

    The rescue efforts were temporarily paused after monitoring devices signaled "some expansion" in cracks in the concrete, fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.View Entire Post ›

  • Florida condo collapse search and rescue efforts resume

    Crews resumed rescue efforts after they were temporarily halted amid fears that the rest of a Florida condo building could collapse. Omar Villafranca has the latest.

  • Structural-stability concerns halt rescue effort at collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla.

    Stoppage came just hours before crews and relatives of those still missing were scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

  • President Biden visiting Surfside as death toll increases

    President Biden and the first lady are heading to Surfside, Florida, today to meet with families and first responders impacted by the deadly building collapse. The death toll has increased to 18 people, and 145 remain unaccounted for. CBS Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede joined “CBSN AM” with the latest.

  • President Biden visits Surfside collapse families, first responders

    The president and first lady visited Surfside, Florida, to pay respects to the victims’ families and first responders. Omar Villafranca has the latest.

  • Bodies of 2 children pulled from Florida condo collapse rubble

    The death toll has climbed to 18 and 145 people are still unaccounted for.

  • Florida Condo Collapse: Tourists Recorded Water Pouring from Parking Garage Minutes Before Fall

    Last week, a 2018 report surfaced about warnings from an engineer about "major structural damage" at the Florida condominium complex

  • Threat looms from remaining building at collapse site as authorities weigh next moves

    Miami-Dade’s fire chief described haunting voices in the rubble.

