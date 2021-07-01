Rescue halts at collapse site amid safety concerns

Reuters
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search for scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began, apparently on a limited basis, shortly after a visit to the site by U.S. President Joe Biden, who pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has helped define his political career, traveled to Florida to reprise the role of "consoler-in-chief" a week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo partially caved in overnight as residents slept.