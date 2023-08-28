Rescue helicopter crashes into building in Florida, 2 dead
A medical rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment complex near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing a fire captain and a woman on the ground on Monday morning. (Aug. 28)
One ballerina is showing her meticulously chaotic process for preparing her pointe shoes, and TikTokers can't seem to get enough of it. The post Ballerina shows how she prepares her pointe shoes in unintentional ASMR video: ‘The shoe process seems unhinged’ appeared first on In The Know.
52% of respondents to a Pew Research Center poll said they were more concerned than excited about AI.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
The right rug can pull all your decor together. The post These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive appeared first on In The Know.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by zip code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
Rubiales has already been suspended for at least 90 days by FIFA.
Yahoo is introducing new AI tools for Yahoo Mail that are aimed at helping users save time and money, the company announced on Monday. The rollout includes upgrades to several of Yahoo Mail's existing AI features, and introduces a new Shopping Saver tool. Yahoo is TechCrunch's parent company.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
3M Company led Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page on Monday morning after the company reportedly reached a $5.5 billion settlement over faulty earplugs.
The win secured a first-place finish for the United States in its group.
DoorDash is launching AI-powered voice ordering technology that will allow restaurants to increase their sales by answering all of the calls they receive, the company announced on Monday. “Customers expect more from restaurateurs, and in return, restaurateurs expect even more technology-forward solutions from us – including support for phone channels to meet customers where they're ordering,” said Rajat Shroff, head of Product and Design at DoorDash, in a statement. “Supporting operators by capturing customer demand through investments in our voice product is one way we’re delivering more and enabling our partners to grow their business.”
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.
Chinese electric vehicle upstart XPeng is acquiring the smart EV assets of ride-hailing giant Didi for $744 million, marking another significant alliance that the Tesla challenger has struck in recent months. In an announcement on Monday, Didi said the duo is forming a strategic partnership to "promote the global application of smart electric vehicles and technologies." Notably, the Didi assets will become a new sub-brand called "Mona" under XPeng, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.
This bestselling Insignia comes with a voice-activated remote, putting Alexa at your beck and call.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Chase Silseth was released from a local hospital Saturday night and rejoined the team Sunday.
It's the first time since 2007 that the U.S. has won the men's and women's 4x100m relays.