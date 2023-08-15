Rescue work ongoing after deadly Indian landslides

STORY: The death toll from the landslides is expected to rise with over 20 people feared missing as rescuers dug through debris with excavators.

In one of the most deadly incidents, a temple collapsed in the state capital, Shimla, with rescuers pulling out at least nine bodies, the chief minister said.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal over the past year or two, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.