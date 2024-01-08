Rescue operation completed in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district: over 100 body parts found – photo

Rescue workers of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine have completed the search and rescue operation at the scene of Russian fire in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, on Telegram; Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Preliminary, 11 people were killed in the Russian strike, [the attack killed – ed.] entire families."

Details: According to Ukraine's Interior Minister, five victims have been identified so far. Three victims from the village of Rivne have been identified – a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, aged 32 and 30. A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been identified in Pokrovsk.

Klymenko said that the killed were searched for with the help of dogs trained to find bodies.

Investigators are currently examining the found body fragments, while forensic experts are taking biological samples and conducting identification.

The identification of the body fragments is ongoing.

Updated: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, told Suspilne.Sprotyv that more than 100 human body parts were found at the site of the attack on the Pokrovsk district. According to preliminary data, the number of casualties remains unchanged: 11 dead and 10 injured. However, the final figures will be established after the relevant examination.

Background: On Saturday, 11 people were killed, including 5 children, and 10 others were injured in Russian strikes in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians attacked the district with S-300 missiles. Most of the attack was aimed at Pokrovsk and Rivne of Myrnohrad hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

