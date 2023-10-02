Rescue Operations Underway After Fatal Church Roof Collapse in Mexico

Seven people were killed and dozens trapped, after a roof collapsed at a church in Mexico on October 1, local media reported.

Parishioners were receiving communion during a baptism ceremony at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, when the roof collapsed, media citing the bishop of the diocese of Tampico reported.

In a statement, the Governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anaya, said he had asked the Secretary General of the Government, the State Coordinator of Civil Protection and health authorities to assist with rescue operations.

This footage, streamed live by Tamaulipas Civil Protection, shows emergency crews using sniffer dogs to sift through the rubble as search operations get underway. Credit: Tamaulipas Civil Protection via Storyful