Rescue of scared critter shuts down busy California highway. See the adorable animal

Traffic on part of busy Interstate 80 heading into San Francisco had to be stopped for the rescue of a rabbit spotted along the highway, animal control officials in California reported.

A photo posted to Facebook on Friday, Sept. 15, by the city’s Animal Care & Control agency shows the frightened rabbit huddled alongside the highway.

A passerby spotted the rabbit and called animal control officers, who stopped westbound traffic on I-80 from the Bay Bridge to rescue it, officers said.

“She is healthy, uninjured and doing well in our care,” officials said. A second photo shows the brown-furred rabbit in her new home.

If no one claims the rabbit for several days, it may be put up for adoption. Shelter workers have nicknamed the rabbit Elektra “after another female daredevil of note.”

“Oh my goodness, I saw this rabbit! I was scared to stop and go back, and just did not know what to do. I wasn’t sure how to describe the location, so I didn’t call in. I am so glad that somebody did,” read one comment on the Facebook post.

