Rescue team hears cry for help, saves missing teen on remote cliff on NC mountain

Searchers with drones rescued a missing teenager heard crying for help from a remote cliff on a North Carolina mountain Thursday.

Rangers found the 18-year-old’s vehicle at Crowders Mountain State Park after police said they received a call that the teen had been missing since Wednesday.

Park rangers began searching for the teen and requested help from the Gaston County Police drone unit, Gaston Emergency Medical Services, the Gastonia Fire Department and Gaston County Emergency Management, according to a county police news release.

Searchers rescued a teen from a remote cliff in Crowders Mountain State Park in Gaston County, NC, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Soon after beginning the coordinated search of Crowders Mountain, police officers and park rangers heard the teen “yelling out for help,” according to the release.

A police drone pinpointed the location and guided rescuers to the teen, who was in medical distress, police said.

Shown is the remote area of Crowders Mountain State Park in Gaston County, NC, where a teen was rescued on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

The drone also enabled GEMS personnel “to have eyes on the patient to determine a treatment and rescue plan,” according to the news release. “A successful rescue of the patient was conducted thanks to the joint efforts of all the agencies involved.”

Police did not identify the teen and said they’re releasing no further information about the rescue.