Rescue teams positioned in Southern California ahead of severe winter storm

As another severe winter storm barrels down on Southern California, Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the State Operations Center to help coordinate state, local and federal response to the “brief but intense” storm, officials announced Sunday.

The second storm comes just weeks after a unprecedented amount of rain fell across the Southland, causing floods and mudslides.

Officials with the National Weather Service forecast the latest rounds of rain to start Sunday and linger through Wednesday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches is expected to fall in the Los Angeles basin and as much as 6 inches could fall in mountain and foothill communities.

In preparation for potential storm-related emergencies, Gov. Newsom also ordered the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to “strategically preposition” swift water rescue crews and other personnel and equipment in multiple counties, including L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, a news release from governor’s office stated.

Governor activates State Operations Center ahead of serve winter storm

During the last set of storms that hit Southern California earlier this month, rescue crews across the region were dispatched to save residents who had gotten trapped in low-lying areas with fast moving water.

In the Inland Empire, 10 people and 17 dogs were rescued from swollen riverbeds in separate incidents.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department conducted a risky air rescue in the swollen L.A. River on Feb. 5, pulling a man who had jumped in after his dog was swept away out of the turbulent waters, the AP reported.

The dog was able to swim to safety, while the man was flown to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

A flood watch for Los Angeles County is currently in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“According to the National Weather Service, this storm could bring significant rainfall and snow throughout much of the state, as well as potential for thunderstorms, debris flows and mudslides,” the governor’s release added.

Incoming storm prompts warnings by authorities in Southern California

Residents are encouraged to stay safe by taking the following precautions:

Avoid travel if possible during the peak of the storm

Keep emergency supplies, such as a flashlight, water, food, a first-aid kit, portable radio, and extra batteries on-hand and easily accessible.

Clear all drains and rain gutters on your property and dispose of all trash and yard trimmings properly to avoid blocking drains.

Know how to turn off utilities.

Monitor forecasts to be aware of weather that may impact the area.

Subscribe to receive Alert LA County emergency notifications by email or text message by signing up at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts and subscribe to Nixle public safety alerts by texting your ZIP code to 888-777.

“Already this year, severe storms have proven to be deadly up and down California,” Newsom said in the release. “Our state is taking this next storm seriously, and we ask all Californians to take steps now to prepare.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.