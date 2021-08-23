Rescue teams search for dozens missing in Tennessee after 'devastating' flood

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Rescue teams searched on Monday for dozens of people believed missing after record downpours and flash flooding in Tennessee that left at least 21 dead, swept cars into ditches and washed away homes and buildings, authorities said.

A dispatcher at the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday the number of those killed and put the number of people missing at more than 50 as rescuers conducted house-to-house searches of the area.

The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency listed the names of 26 missing people on social media, asking if residents have had contact with any of them.

A spokesperson for the county could not immediately be reached on Monday.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, said at a press conference late Sunday that he would request emergency assistance from the federal government in the next few days after an initial assessment.

"This is still unfolding right now in a tragic and difficult situation," Lee said. "This is a devastating flood with a tremendous loss of life."

President Joe Biden told the media Sunday that "I want to begin by expressing my deepest condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life," adding that federal emergency officials will coordinate with the state to "offer any assistance they need for this terrible moment."

Record rainfall of up to 17 inches (43 cm) drenched some areas, sparking massive flooding on Saturday afternoon and evening. Especially hard hit was the town of Waverly, about 55 miles (88 km) west of Nashville. Hundreds of homes were left uninhabitable.

Waverly Mayor Wallace Frazier told the Tennessean newspaper that those killed in the flooding ranged in age from babies to the elderly. The Washington Post, citing family members, reported that 7-month-old twins died after they were swept away from their parents' arms.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GAO report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone XL pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke its permit, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The committee leaders requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels crude oil leaked from the pipeline in two releases in less than two years. "In its thorough review of the pipeline’s history and construction, GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • U.S. beefs up Afghan airlift as Taliban warns deadline is firm

    Biden's "hope" is to have the frantic evacuation effort complete and U.S. troops out by August 31, and the Taliban says any delay will have "consequences."

  • An Alabama man who called himself the 'vaccine police' told pharmacists at a Missouri Walmart that they will be 'executed' if they continued giving COVID-19 shots

    "If they give one more vaccine after today, after being put on notice, then they can be hung up, and they can be executed," Christopher Key said in a video.

  • 22 Dead in Tennessee Floods—Including Baby Twins Torn From Dad’s Arms

    GoFundMeTwin 7-month-old babies were swept from their father’s arms during devastating flooding in rural Tennessee that left dozens more dead or missing.By early evening, the death toll in Humphreys County in the middle of the state had risen to 22, with more feared to have perished.Record-setting rains on Saturday led to swollen creeks that unleashed flash floods in Waverly and the surrounding area, swamping homes and leaving residents clinging to debris in raging rapids.“They were washed away

  • Andrew Cuomo in Online Doghouse After Exiting NY Governor’s Mansion Without His Dog Captain

    Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo exited the governor’s mansion last week, but according to a report, he didn’t take his dog with him. Media and political figures expressed their outrage online. According to the Albany Times Union, Cuomo — who agreed to resign after New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office concluded he sexually harassed almost a dozen women — has been staying with a sister instead of his residence in the capital and recently started asking staffers if they wante

  • Maid accused of mixing menstrual blood and urine into employer’s food claims trial

    A domestic helper accused of mixing her menstrual blood and urine into her former employer’s food claimed trial on Monday (23 August), with her male employer testifying that he had received messages from her ex-boyfriend allegedly alerting him to the incidents.

  • At least 21 dead, 40 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

    At least 21 people are dead and 40 others remain missing after middle Tennessee was hit with record rainfall Friday into Saturday morning. A preliminary rainfall total of 17.02 inches was measured Saturday at McEwen, Tennessee, which would break the all-time 24-hour rainfall record for the southern U.S. state, according to the National Weather Service. Then Grey Collier, public information officer for the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency, told ABC News on Sunday night that the current death toll from the flooding is 21, with approximately 20 others still unaccounted for.

  • ‘It’s just unbelievable’: Tennessee surveys wreckage after floods

    Succession of thunderstorms deposited record-breaking 17in of rain in some parts of state, killing at least 22 people People look through a damaged home in Waverly, Tennessee, on 22 August. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP Tennesseans were surveying the mangled wreckage of towns and communities across the middle of the state on Monday, after a record-breaking deluge caused flash flooding that swept away houses, shattered lives and left at least 22 people dead and many more missing. In Waverly, one o

  • Off-duty officer killed in shooting at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects still on the run, HPD says

    A group of out-of-towners were trying to enjoy a meal when two suspects attempted to rob them at gunpoint. They all complied with the demands, but one gunman still opened fire, killing an off-duty officer.

  • Devastating scenes of ruin with at least 22 dead, about 20 missing in Tennessee flooding

    At least 22 people were dead and dozens remained missing Sunday after record-shattering downpours triggered flooding across parts of Tennessee.

  • Shonda Rhimes ‘Exhausted’ by Deepening Time’s Up Crisis as NY Times Reveals More Conflicts of Interest

    Shonda Rhimes says she’s “exhausted” by the worsening Time’s Up crisis in a new report published by the New York Times Saturday about conflicts of interest within the organization founded at the height of the #MeToo movement to support workers who had experienced sexual harassment on the job. “The fact that Time’s Up has become viewed as a receptacle for and the focus of men trying to cover up their obscene behaviors is exhausting to me,” Rhimes, a co-founder of the organization, said in a state

  • Shame put Virginia on course to stronger tenant protections

    When four people facing eviction arrived at a Virginia Beach courthouse in early August, they never had to stand before a judge, a process that for many can be stressful and humiliating. Instead, an attorney representing landlords told them their housing woes were being resolved: each tenant had either caught up on rent or qualified for Virginia’s $1 billion rental assistance program. “For the most part, landlords and tenants are working together to get the rent paid,” said the attorney, Michael Hipps.

  • Off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Houston restaurant

    Detective Everett Briscoe was described as a dedicated community police officer.

  • Crimean Tatars bemoan their plight as Ukraine hosts summit

    Erfan Kudusov fled Crimea with his wife and four children after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula in 2014, along with many other Crimean Tatars who resented Moscow’s rule. For Kudusov and others in Crimea, the Russian takeover evoked tragic family memories of the 1944 mass deportation of Crimean Tatars on Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s order, raising fears of discrimination and persecution. A few friends of Kudusov who stayed in Crimea have since been convicted on charges of extremism, separatism and membership in banned organizations and have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 19 years.

  • This City Went From ‘Defund’ to Planning a Massive New Police Fantasyland

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyWhen Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police last summer after being woken up in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy’s, already raging protests over the murder of George Floyd hundreds of miles away reached new heights in the city.Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms found herself thrust into the national spotlight, telling the Today show in June 2020 that Brooks “could have been any one of us.”“It breaks my heart,” she said. “This went so terribly wro

  • We spoke to hundreds of prison gang members – here's what they said about life behind bars

    A ministry program student at a Texas prison. Some inmates cite religion to avoid gang recruitment. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty ImagesThe United States incarcerates a larger proportion of its citizens than any other developed country in the world, with around 1.5 million people serving time in prison. But to anyone who doesn’t work or live in a facility, life behind bars largely remains a mystery. The public gets a glimpse of life on the inside only when there are riots, ex

  • Missouri man dies saving young family members in Lake Michigan, sheriff says. ‘A hero’

    The two children the man saved were members of his family.

  • Believe It or Not, Jesus Was a Good Jew

    GettyJesus of Nazareth is history’s most famous carpenter, but he is also, according to one poll history’s most famous Jew. He was born to Jewish parents, was circumcised, went to (the) Temple, attended synagogue, and read the Torah. See, he’s a first century middle eastern Jew. Nearly 2,000 years of Christianity, however, have presented Jesus as something else: as a religious innovator who was not just in conflict with Jewish authorities, but was actively trying to overturn and replace Judaism.

  • 9-year-old, 6-month-old injured after road rage shooting, HPD says

    The suspect allegedly rolled down his window and laughed before firing rounds into the car where two children were sitting inside, authorities said.

  • The Truth About Jonestown and What All Cults Have in Common

    From Charles Manson to Jim Jones to NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, cults begin—and usually end—with the unmitigated hubris of a charismatic leader.