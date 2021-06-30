Rescue workers getting frustrated to tears as they dig at the Surfside condo collapse

David J. Neal, Joey Flechas
·2 min read

Piece by piece, the rescue workers dig at the multilayered mound of rubble. Moment by moment, time passes without finding life in the collapsed part of Champlain Towers South condominium building.

And that’s starting to get to people trained to walk into catastrophes and walk out with saved lives.

“Sometimes all you can do is find a small, quiet corner and just cry for a little while, and let out some of that pressure that you’ve got building up,” said Margarita Castro, a member of the search and rescue team and a Miami-Dade firefighter for 17 years. “We each have our moments of strength. We each have our moments of weakness.”

The nature of the debris makes removal the digging version of that nightmare where you can’t move as fast as you need because your legs won’t let you.

“Again, with this type of collapse and what we’re seeing in the debris, it’s very difficult to move any of the large concrete slabs,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Director Alan Cominsky said Wednesday. “It’s just pulverized underneath. And, crumbling when we’re trying to move them.”

Surfside, Florida, June 30, 2021 - A member of a search and rescue team makes his way to the site of the collapse under a heavy downpour.
Surfside, Florida, June 30, 2021 - A member of a search and rescue team makes his way to the site of the collapse under a heavy downpour.

The hills and valleys of ruins are peppered with toys, wallets, passports, pictures. A Dora the Explorer backpack. Board games. Artifacts from households that are sent sliding down a black plastic half-pipe from the top of the pile down to the ground as workers methodically peel back layers of rubble.

Remnants of life reminding them of all those they haven’t found yet.

Castro updates families regularly, difficult conversations that sometimes include painfully impossible requests.

“I’ve had a few moments, especially when I’ve had people come up to me and tell me, ‘Please find my kids, please find my grandchildren,’ ” Castro said. “That wrenches. That pulls really hard at your heart because you want to. You want to bring those kids right back, but all we can do is just give them a big hug, and hold them and say that we’re doing the best that we can.”

Search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Condo collapse live updates: TikTok video shows water gushing from garage before collapse

Not just search and rescue: Israeli-backed efforts bring trauma therapy to Surfside

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli commander describes harrowing Florida condo rescue operation

    Colonel Golan Vach, head of a unit of the Israel Defense Forces that specializes in search and rescue operations, had never seen a disaster zone like the crumbled condo building in Surfside, Florida, in his more than 20 years of military experience. Vach's team, the National Rescue Unit, arrived in Miami early on Sunday, three days after Champlain Tower South partially collapsed without warning while people slept early on Thursday. "It's one of the most difficult and complicated situations that I've ever seen," Vach, who has commanded his unit for four years, said on Tuesday.

  • Alan Jackson Benefit Concert Raises $2,000,000 for Tornado Relief in His Hometown of Newna

    The day-long concert helped raise an estimated $2,000,000 for residents in need following a devastating tornado in Newnan, Georgia, this March.

  • Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 18

    The bodies of two additional victims have been recovered from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse, bringing the death toll to 18, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday. 145 people remain unaccounted for.The latest: At an afternoon briefing, Cava said two of the 18 fatalities were children, ages 4 and 10.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The loss of our children is too great to bear," Cava said. At a morning briefing, Miami-Dade as

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • Simone Biles's Boyfriend Owes Her $50 After They Faced Off in a Friendly Gym Competition

    It takes a brave person to go head to head with Simone Biles in the gym. She's an Olympic gold medalist after all, and has unbelievable gymnastics skills named after her.

  • Condo collapse live updates: More than 140 people still missing a week after tragedy

    Rescue crews are at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The portion of Champlain Towers South that crumbled faces the ocean.

  • Miami building collapse: What could have caused it?

    The search for survivors continues but experts must now piece together what caused a Miami apartment block to collapse.

  • He Saw His Mother’s Condo Crash Down In The Surfside Building Collapse. Now He’s Demanding Accountability.

    "She would be writing letters, be in front of every camera, reporter, anything, making sure that whoever is responsible is held accountable for this. That’s what keeps me going.”View Entire Post ›

  • The Search Of The Miami Condo Collapse Site Has Become Agonizing As More Than 150 People Remain Missing

    Search and rescue teams recovered four more bodies over the weekend in the rubble along with other human remains, while one person died in the hospital, officials said.View Entire Post ›

  • More bodies found in Florida condo rubble, including 2 children

    As more human remains emerged Wednesday from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo tower, the dead this time included the first children, ages 4 and 10, a loss that the Miami-Dade mayor called “too great to bear.”

  • Where is the debris from the Surfside building collapse going? Here’s what we know

    The debris from the Surfside building collapse could hold clues to what caused the 12-story building to come down.

  • Forget-me-not: London palace's garden redesigned for Diana statue

    A favourite spot of the late Princess Diana, the Sunken Garden at her former London home Kensington Palace has been redesigned to house a statue in her honour to be unveiled on Thursday by her sons, Princes William and Harry. "This has been a very special project to work on, as the Sunken Garden was a favourite place of Diana, Princess of Wales," Pip Morrison, who designed the new layout, said in a statement. "We have worked carefully to ensure that the new layout and planting scheme compliments the statue, providing a calming place for people who visit Kensington Palace to remember the princess."

  • Recently married lawyer and husband missing in collapse

    The remains of 11 people have been found after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Florida, authorities have said. Miami-Dade police released the names and ages late Monday of three men who died in the collapse. Authorities say they found on Monday the remains of Michael David Altman, 50, and Frankie Kleiman, 55.

  • Rescuers recovered 'four additional victims' -Miami-Dade mayor

    Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the mayor of Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16 nearly a week after the building fell.Nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster. County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference there were 147 people still unaccounted for.Officials have said they still harbor hope of finding survivors."This is going to go until we pull everybody out of there," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said at the news conference in response to questions about when the rescue mission might switch to a recovery operation. "We're not leaving anyone behind."Two teams of dogs are helping to scour the pile: one trained to sniff out survivors, the other trained to detect bodies.

  • Officials call for grand jury investigation into Surfside condo collapse

    High-rises across Miami-Dade County are under audit to ensure safety as the search for survivors enters day 7.

  • Woman at center of shooting tied to family who owns the Spurs

    According to her attorney, Ashley Sikes shot a man, who later died, in self-defense at her River Oaks home. Her family owns the San Antonio Spurs.

  • Williams, Paul emotional after Phoenix reaches NBA Finals

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Monty Williams wasn't named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental - a trip to the NBA Finals. While Chris Paul was emotional Wednesday night after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate.

  • A resident took a video in 2018 of water leaking from a pipe in the garage of the Surfside condo that collapsed

    A resident of the Champlain Towers South recorded water damage in the garage of the building in 2018 as part of a complaint to the condo association.

  • Biden on his way to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

    (Reuters) -U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were headed on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been a hallmark of his political career, will reprise the role of "consoler-in-chief" while rescue teams search for victims in the rubble of the high-rise, which partially caved in a week ago as residents slept. The confirmed death toll rose to 18 on Wednesday with the discovery of six more bodies in the ruins of the Champlain Towers South condo, including the remains of two children, aged 4 and 10, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

  • Israeli rescue official discusses building search

    Several members of an Israeli rescue team are also part of the search and rescue operation in Surfside, Florida. They worked partly on hands and knees Tuesday over a small section of the rubble, digging with shovels, pickaxes and saws. (June 30)