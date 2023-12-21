Rescue workers show consequences of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: Walls in three apartments destroyed – photo

Сonsequences of Russian drone attack on Kyiv
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

In the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv, as a result of the Russian attack, walls on the 23rd-25th floors were partially destroyed in three apartments, and windows were broken in three more.

Source: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: According to rescue workers, the fire occurred on the 23rd floor of a residential building.

 

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The fire was extinguished before the arrival of fire and rescue units.

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

According to preliminary data, two people were injured, and one of them was hospitalised.

In the Darnytskyi District, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in a room on the first floor of a two-story private unfinished house. The fire was extinguished in an area of 20 square metres. There were no injuries.

 

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Ten units of equipment and 43 rescue workers were working at the scene.

