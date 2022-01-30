🌱 Rescued From Car Stuck On Train Track + Digging Out

Jacqueline Sweet
·2 min read

Happy Monday, people of Five Towns! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 31 Low: 26.

  1. A couple was rescued from an SUV right before it was hit by a train in Farmingdale on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m. at the railroad crossing on South Front Street, the couple's car stuck in the snow and a good Samaritan helped them escape. (News 12)

  2. On Sunday the Five Towns continued digging out from Saturday's snowstorm. Almost a foot of snow fell, and Lawrence Village officials request that residents shovel snow to the side of a street and not into the road. (LI Herald)

  3. COVID-19 cases are down 86 percent in the last three weeks in New York. Governor Hochul also reported that hospitalizations dropped about 39 percent in just two and a half weeks. (Subscription: Newsday)

Jackie

