🌱 Rescued From Car Stuck On Train Track + Digging Out

Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 31 Low: 26.

A couple was rescued from an SUV right before it was hit by a train in Farmingdale on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m. at the railroad crossing on South Front Street, the couple's car stuck in the snow and a good Samaritan helped them escape. (News 12) On Sunday the Five Towns continued digging out from Saturday's snowstorm. Almost a foot of snow fell, and Lawrence Village officials request that residents shovel snow to the side of a street and not into the road. (LI Herald) COVID-19 cases are down 86 percent in the last three weeks in New York. Governor Hochul also reported that hospitalizations dropped about 39 percent in just two and a half weeks. (Subscription: Newsday)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Inwood: " Snow removal in the Five Towns: Call Jose and get on his list ." (Nextdoor)

Joseph from Nextdoor's Community Team, Nextdoor New York: " While snowstorms are exciting for many of us, for neighbors who are elder, injured, or have a disability (especially those with fixed incomes), snowstorms can cause a great deal of anxiety. " (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Cedarhurst: "Need man with plow or snowblower, located in Cedarhurst." (Nextdoor)

