Rescued dog ‘dumped’ near busy highway, NC shelter says. Now, the husky has a new home

A dog was found “dumped” near a busy highway — and now, she has a new home, a North Carolina animal shelter said.

Nymeria the blue-eyed husky was first rescued six years ago as puppy. But recently, she was put on Craigslist for being “too much” to handle, according to the Lenoir County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Nymeria got a new family until one night, she was left in the animal rescue organization’s parking lot. The shelter in a Facebook post slammed the notion that it was a safe choice, saying it put Nymeria at risk.

“The animal could get scared and escape,” the shelter wrote in the Dec. 6 post. “We are right next to a busy highway and the chances for being hit by a car are great.”

The shelter also said its kennels were full. But hours after it shared an online plea looking for an owner with husky experience, it announced someone had adopted the once-abandoned pup.

The Lenoir County SPCA in its post said it doesn’t have details about Nymeria’s second owners. The shelter also didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 7.

The animal rescue organization is in Kinston, roughly 80 miles southeast of Raleigh.

