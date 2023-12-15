A rescued dog, a retriever mix, and an attention-seeking cat up for adoption

Poppy is one of sixteen small dogs at Oregon Coast Humane Society rescued from a hoarding situation.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Poppy is one of sixteen small dogs at the shelter who have been rescued with 200 other dogs from a hoarding situation.

"They are eager for affection and incredibly sweet," said Elizabeth Thompson, spokesperson for Oregon Coast Humane Society. "We'd love to see every one of them in a home for the Holidays."

To meet Poppy and others, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Greenhill Humane Society

Nikki is a five-year-old labrador retriever mix looking for a playful household.

She can sit, shake, roll over, sit pretty and is eager to continue learning more tricks.

She can sit, shake, roll over, sit pretty and is eager to continue learning more tricks.

"We love taking her on adventures on the dog trails or even for a car ride because her personality is so exuberant," said Samantha Schwartz, spokesperson for Greenhill Humane Society. "Bring her a treat or play a round of fetch and she will be your best friend."

Nikki is currently part of the shelter's "FALL for a furry friend" adoption promotion so her adoption fee has been reduced to $50.

She loves attention and would prefer to be the only pet in your home. Nikki should meet any kids during the meet-and-greet prior to going home.

Nikki weighs 80 pounds and has a black coat. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Maggie is a four-year-old Calico Cat who loves attention.

She is a true lap cat who would do best as the only cat in your home. When she's not playing with her toys, Maggie loves attention.

She is a true lap cat who would do best as the only cat in your home. When she's not playing with her toys, Maggie loves attention.

Maggie has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is negative for FeLV and FIV.

To meet Maggie, call 541-225-4955 option 1. Visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

