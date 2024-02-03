Rescued dogs available for adoption at Humane Society

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of Labrador rescues are looking for new homes at the Humane Society of Missouri after 97 dogs were rescued last month.

Robyn Dexter of the Humane Society was there the day of the rescue, and so was her future dog, Onyx.

“A lot of them were living outside. A lot of them were living in cramped crates in the basement, just standing on the wire bottoms of them. Their paws were a mess; it was really sad,” Dexter said.

The dogs received health evaluations before they were ready for adoption.

A couple of days after the evaluations, Dexter adopted Onyx. She said they still have pups that are ready for adoption.

“Over half of them have gone home to their forever homes already, which is so exciting. The public has been so enthusiastic about these dogs,” Dexter said. “We’ve had people reach out from all over the country and make road trips to come adopt them.”

The Humane Society is looking for adopters with patience. Dexter said she is learning more about her dog, Onyx, each day.

“She’s coming out of her shell a little bit. She’s got an older sister that’s kind of showing her how to be a dog and they’re becoming pretty good buds. We figured out how to do stairs,” Dexter said.

To find more of the adoptable labs, click here.

