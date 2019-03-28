Maltese armed forces storm merchant ship 'hijacked by migrants' in Mediterranean

Maltese armed forces have boarded a merchant vessel that was allegedly hijacked by migrants after they were rescued off the coast of Libya.

Five of the migrants have now been arrested, accused of forcing the captain of the oil tanker to cede control "through coercive action" and ordering it to alter course, Maltese government sources said.

The 108 migrants consist of 77 men, 19 women and 12 children.

Maltese authorities established communications with the captain of the oil tanker El Hiblu 1 when it was about 30 nautical miles away from Malta and proceeding towards the island.

"The captain repeatedly stated that he was not in control of the vessel and that he and his crew were being forced and threatened by a number of migrants to proceed to Malta."

A Maltese patrol vessel stopped the tanker from entering Maltese waters. A special forces unit was then dispatched to board the tanker and hand over control of the ship to the captain.

The special operations unit was backed up by a patrol vessel, two fast interceptor craft and a helicopter.

Police buses await migrants who arrived on the 'hijacked' merchant ship Credit: DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/REUTERS More

"The tanker, her crew and all migrants are being escorted by the Armed Forces of Malta to Boiler Wharf (in Valletta) to be handed over to the police for further investigations," Maltese authorities said.

The intervention came after migrants hijacked a merchant ship that rescued them off the coast of Libya and ordered it to head towards Italy, the Italian government said on Wednesday.

Matteo Salvini, the country’s hardline interior minister, condemned the asylum seekers as “pirates”.

But human rights groups said they were trying to escape the “hell” of detention camps in Libya and should be directed towards a safe port.

The El Hiblu 1 rescued the migrants from a sinking boat north of Libya and intended to take them back there, according to the Italian interior minister.

A Maltese special forces soldier guards a group of migrants Credit: DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/REUTERS More

The Turkish-owned vessel was six nautical miles from the port of Tripoli when the migrants reportedly forced the 12-man crew to turn around and start sailing north.

“They are not shipwrecked migrants but pirates. They should know that they will only see Italy with a telescope", said Mr Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister and head of the anti-immigration League party. “I tell the pirates, forget Italy.”

Asylum seekers are terrified of being sent back to Libya because of the inhuman treatment they are subjected to in detention centres, some of them run by trafficking gangs.