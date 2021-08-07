Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea

·2 min read

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.

After several days in limbo at sea, Sea-Watch 3 sailed into port at Trapani, western Sicily. Among the migrants aboard were 70 minors, some traveling without adults while trying to reach Europe. Health workers were administering COVID-19 tests to the migrants.

The German maritime rescue group Sea-Watch said Italian authorities assigned the ship a port on Friday after sea conditions in the central Mediterranean deteriorated.

Italy appealed to the European Union this week to press fellow EU nations to take some of the thousands of asylum-seekers who have arrived in the country in recent months, a sharp uptick since 2020. But similar past appeals for EU solidarity largely went unheeded, and there was no immediate signal the Italian government’s latest pitch would prove more effective.

A French charity, SOS Mediterranee, said Saturday that Italy had granted port permission to the Ocean Viking, which is carrying 549 passengers, including a 3-month-old infant, who were rescued in six separate operations this week. The Viking was expected to arrive at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, on Sunday.

The Italian coast guard had taken one migrant off the boat for medical reasons on Friday night, the fourth such evacuation from the Ocean Viking in recent days.

Amid the influx, Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, whose anti-migrant League party is a member of the country's wide-ranging governing coalition, is insisting that Premier Mario Draghi act decisively to stem the flow of migrants arriving on Italy's shores.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'That's going to get somebody killed': West Texas becomes latest border battleground

    The increasing tension has rattled the Del Rio area and conservatives nationwide, who have made it their battleground for border policy just as residents prepare for hunting season, when they fear shootings may erupt.

  • Mexico's capital on highest COVID alert amid surge in cases

    Mexico City and a half-dozen of the country’s 32 states are now on “red” alert as COVID-19 infections rose to their highest level ever. As of Friday, Mexico had over 144,000 active coronavirus cases nationwide, 4.6% more than the previous peak during the country’s surge in January. The federal Health Department said the capital is “red” on a color-coded alert system for the pandemic, but Mexico City officials claimed they were still on orange level, which allows wider business activity.

  • Stop pretending that crush of immigrants at Texas border isn’t driving COVID cases

    The unexpected number of immigrants, many unaccompanied children, includes thousands of virus cases, and McAllen officials are overwhelmed. [Opinion]

  • Mexican migrants aren’t spreading COVID in the U.S. No, Republicans are doing that | Opinion

    Now that they’ve been proven wrong with their ridiculous claims that President Biden is a Socialist, and that the stock market would collapse, and that the U.S. economy would plummet under Biden’s administration, former President Trump and his right-wing followers are reverting to their original playbook: racism.

  • Panama, Colombia agree to restrict flow of migrants

    Officials of Panama and Colombia agreed Friday to restrict the growing flow of migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, who have been crossing the Darien Gap that marks the border between the two countries. The foreign ministers of both countries said they will announce a target number for migrants next week. The figure will be determined at a meeting in Colombia Monday between both countries’ security and immigration officials.

  • Belarus moves to stop Lithuania from sending back migrants

    Belarus' border protection agency said on Friday that it tightened control along its border with Lithuania to prevent Lithuanian authorities from sending migrants back to Belarus. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months. It accused the government of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrant flow in retaliation for the EU sanctions against his country following the diversion of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist aboard.

  • White House defends travel restrictions amid reports of COVID-positive illegal migrants

    The White House defended its coronavirus restrictions on legal foreign travelers amid reports that thousands of illegal migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being released into the country, saying various non-governmental organizations are helping them get vaccinated.

  • Over 800 Migrant Children Detained at Border in Highest Daily Total This Year

    Border Patrol agents detained 834 unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.–Mexico border on Wednesday, according to data released by the Department of Health and Human Services. That number is the highest since the Biden administration began reporting daily total apprehensions of migrant children earlier this year.

  • Even as infected migrants pour in, foreign tourists must get vaxxed

    The Biden administration will soon force all foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated, even as it simultaneously waves hundreds of thousands of COVID-positive migrants into the United States.

  • US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

    The Biden administration has begun flying Central American families expelled from the United States deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border, two American officials said Friday. For years, the U.S. government has intermittently flown deported Mexican migrants back home to make it more difficult to try to cross the border again, but this appears to be the first time it has flown Central Americans to Mexico instead of their home countries. The flights were expected to continue, with plans for Mexico to deport the migrants to their home countries in Central America, the officials said.

  • Migrants await their fate as tensions mount in Lithuania

    When Eritrean teen Aman Mehari begins to feel the stress, he hits the basketball court in his new temporary home -- a village school turned migrant facility in southern Lithuania.

  • Opinion | Who Trump Thinks Is Really to Blame for the Covid Surge

    It’s not unvaccinated conservative voters. It’s all about the border.

  • Poland says Belarus lets migrants cross border in 'hybrid war' with EU

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw's decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that Minsk was "waging a hybrid war with the European Union with the help of illegal immigrants". In recent weeks, neighbour and fellow EU member state Lithuania has reported a surge in illegal border crossings from Belarus and said Minsk was flying in migrants from abroad and dispatching them into the EU.