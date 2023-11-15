Rescuer adopts Cowlitz dog who survived ‘execution-style’ shooting

A dog found shot in the head with its muzzle taped shut has sparked an animal cruelty investigation.

According to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, the dog was brought to the shelter after he was discovered abandoned by a linemen crew on the Spirit Lake Highway, two miles before the Coldwater Bridge.

He was wearing a leather collar attached to a green Seattle Mariners leash.

After he was examined, the shelter posted an update on its Facebook page.

“X-Rays revealed that he was indeed shot ‘execution style’ in the head and the bullet struck his eye and is lodged near his jaw,” the post said.

After receiving care from the shelter, the dog, dubbed “Trooper,” has recovered and is doing well. And in a heartwarming twist, one of the lineman who found the dog decided to adopt him, according to KGW8.

Meanwhile, the shelter reported the incident to the Cowlitz’s County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9 and detectives took over the case.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the dog to contact Deputy Kyle Souvenir at 360-577-3092 and reference case A23-23404.



