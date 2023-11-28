Rescuers free all 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- All 41 workers who had been trapped in a highway tunnel under a collapsed construction in the Himalayan mountains were freed on Tuesday, authorities said.

The intense 17-day effort in the Uttarakhand state to free the crew started when rescue teams broke through the collapsed debris and brought out the workers one by one through a three-foot escape pipe.

The first man was brought out of the tunnel at about 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Ambulances and helicopters were stationed at the entrance to take workers away to local hospitals for treatment.

"I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X. "I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones.

"The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough. I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. His bravery and determination have given new life to our labor brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork."

One of the rescue team members Munna Qureshi said the final stages of breaking through the rubble was emotional.

"I removed the last rock and I could see them," Qureshi said. "They hugged us, lifted us up and thanked us for taking us out. We worked continuously in the last 24 hours. I can't express my happiness. I have done it for my country."

The miners had been trapped in the tunnel since Nov. 12. Rescuers had been sending them food, medicine, water and mobile phones through a separate, smaller pipe during the ordeal. Crews inserted the tube through the debris following the collapse.

The men became trapped after a massive landslide brought down thick, heavy debris that walled off the tunnel's entrance.

Rescuers thought they would have them men out last Friday until a giant drill broke down inside the tunnel, and progress has been slow as loose soil and rock have made rescue efforts challenging.

None of the men have reported any injuries. They are expected to be wheeled out on stretchers once the last of the debris is removed.